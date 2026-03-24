Spectra Launches Rugged 4K Display Family for Military Platforms

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Defense Technologies (Spectra) today announced the launch of the company’s Rugged Display family of 4K large-area displays, designed to support next-generation U.S. and coalition military platforms operating in demanding airborne, naval and ground environments. The new displays will be showcased this week at Booth 110 during the AUSA Global Force Symposium and Exposition in Huntsville, Alabama.

“In modern mission environments, operators depend on clear, reliable visualization of sensor and mission data,” said Doug Austin, Senior Director of Engineering. “Spectra’s Rugged Display family was developed to provide the resolution, reliability and integration flexibility needed to support modern operations in some of the world’s most challenging environments. By improving how critical information is presented to the operator, these displays will significantly enhance situational awareness and mission effectiveness across all domains.”

Spectra’s Rugged Display family of systems include 24-, 27- and 32-inch large-area displays designed to support high-density visualization requirements across a range of military platforms. Today, the company supports advanced display solutions on some of the most modern Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) platforms in the U.S. and Europe, bringing a long history of proven operational performance to this new Rugged 4K Display family. The new displays are uniquely suited for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) mission systems, helping operators more effectively interpret high-resolution electro-optical and infrared sensor imagery. Built on a 4096×2160 4K Ultra High-Definition architecture, Spectra’s new 4K displays support the presentation of multiple sensor feeds, mission data and tactical information in a single interface.

The 4K displays feature 10-bit color depth supporting more than one billion colors, enabling accurate presentation of high-resolution sensor imagery and mission data. High-efficiency LED backlighting, advanced optical bonding and anti-reflective coatings maintain image clarity in high-ambient lighting environments, while support for modern digital and legacy analog video interfaces allows integration with a wide range of mission systems and open systems architectures.

Designed to function as visualization and control hubs within mission architectures, Spectra’s Rugged Display family enables system integrators to remotely configure display parameters and tailor visual outputs through serial and Ethernet protocols. Optional touchscreen capability and programmable bezel controls enable interactions with mission systems in operational environments while supporting integration across evolving multi-sensor and AI-enabled ISR processing architectures.

Spectra’s 4K Rugged Display family is engineered for operation in harsh conditions, including high vibration, temperature extremes and electromagnetic interference. A sealed, fanless aerospace-grade aluminum chassis with IP66 protection, conformal-coated electronics and fully potted internal connections support durability in airborne, ground and maritime applications.

To learn more about the 4K Rugged Display family of systems, visit https://argonfds.com/4k-display-solutions or stop by Booth 110 at AUSA Global Force.

About Spectra Defense Technologies

Spectra Defense Technologies (Spectra) is a global provider of leading C5ISR solutions for aerospace and defense customers. With over 35 years of proven performance and differentiated expertise, we deliver fully integrated mission systems, data recorders, secure networking, edge computing, robust data-at-rest encryption and advanced visualization that capture, process, and display mission-critical data across air, land, sea, and space. Backed by engineering, sales, and production teams in North America and Europe, Spectra combines global reach with agile innovation to meet evolving end-user needs with speed and precision. Guided by a culture of innovation and deep customer partnership, we build enduring trust through open-architecture designs, technical excellence, and resilient systems designed to meet today’s mission needs and anticipate tomorrow’s demands for the U.S., NATO, European defense organizations, and allied partners worldwide. Visit spectradefense.tech to learn more.

Contact:

Evangela Rodgers

Spectra Defense Technologies

evangela.rodgers@spectradefense.tech