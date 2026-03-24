New Broadcom and Carahsoft Agreement With DISA Delivers Uniform Pricing and Cost Transparency for DoW Agencies

PALO ALTO, Calif. and RESTON, Va., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has awarded the companies a five-year, $970 million blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to streamline and consolidate software contracts. The agreement provides uniform pricing and cost transparency for private cloud infrastructure, security and other Broadcom solutions to multiple Department of War (DoW) agencies, including DISA, Fourth Estate Agencies, the U.S. Air Force (USAF), the U.S. Space Force (USSF) and Combatant Commands (COCOMs).

The VMware by Broadcom DoW BPA is held by Carahsoft, an authorized Broadcom distributor. The agreement with Carahsoft establishes streamlined acquisition for the VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) platform, reducing costs and consolidating procurement for private cloud infrastructure, tactical edge operations, Zero Trust security and modern application development under a single, unified contract.

Broadcom Software Featuring VMware Cloud Foundation Enhances Mission Capabilities

VCF is a unified private cloud platform that combines the agility and scalability of the public cloud with the security, performance, architectural control and the total cost of ownership benefits of an on-premises environment. VCF supports traditional, cloud native and AI applications on a single, AI native platform. The embedded vSphere Kubernetes Service (VKS) enables agencies to build, deploy and run all containerized and virtualized modern applications together, empowering IT teams, platform engineers and developers to collaborate and innovate on a unified, consistent and open platform. VCF Private AI services enhance privacy and security, simplify infrastructure and streamline AI model deployment.

An analysis by the VCF Cloud Economics team(1) demonstrates that upgrading to a modern private cloud with VCF can deliver up to twice the total cost of ownership savings compared with traditional three-tier infrastructure, and up to three times the total cost of ownership savings compared with a native public cloud. The significant savings stem primarily from reduced hardware, facilities and IT payroll expenses.

This agreement also includes VMware vDefend and VMware Avi Load Balancer, which provide AI-ready lateral security and application delivery innovations , as well as Broadcom’s leading strategic portfolio management solution, Clarity®, and agile management solution, Rally®. With the select Broadcom portfolio, agencies can operationalize Zero Trust and maintain decision superiority by modernizing data center workloads, accelerating trusted AI and extending secure, real-time intelligence to the tactical edge.

The VCF platform provides Government agencies with access to professional services and technical training platforms to help accelerate the deployment of VMware software. This agreement prioritizes the investment of building and maintaining Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs) of Broadcom offerings to establish a gold standard across the Federal Government. These STIGs will serve as a common blueprint for Federal agencies within the DoW to simplify VCF implementation. This collaboration aims to increase efficiency, simplify architecture and establish a comprehensive private cloud infrastructure across Government agencies.

"Broadcom is proud to partner with Carahsoft on this vital modernization initiative for the DoW,” said Regan McGrath, President, Americas, Broadcom. “By consolidating licensing, simplifying procurement and delivering a modern private cloud, we are helping the agency and the agencies it serves to accelerate secure digital transformation at scale. This agreement ensures mission-ready performance, consistent governance and a foundation capable of supporting the next generation of AI-enabled defense capabilities.”

“The contract provides the DoW with simplified access to the VMware Cloud Foundation platform, offering a comprehensive suite of critical cloud capabilities,” said Chris Hiebert, Sales Director for the VMware DoW Team at Carahsoft. “This agreement underscores Carahsoft’s and our reseller partners’ commitment to delivering secure, scalable and cost-effective solutions to Government agencies. By streamlining access to VMware’s proven technologies, we strengthen the DoW’s ability to accelerate innovation, enhance security and meet evolving operational demands.”

VMware solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8585 or VMware@carahsoft.com .

Learn more about the DoW BPA available through Carahsoft here . For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at VMwareDODBPA@carahsoft.com .

Sources

VMware Cloud Foundation Total Cost of Ownership (TCO): The Business Value of VMware Cloud Foundation, VMware, September 2025



About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductors and infrastructure software for global organizations’ complex, mission-critical needs. Broadcom combines long-term R&D investment with superb execution to deliver the best technology, at scale. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit www.broadcom.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

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Heather Haley

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Eloy Ontiveros

Broadcom Global Communications

1 (408) 646-3944

press.relations@broadcom.com