Esri Canada launches ISO-certified ArcGIS Managed Cloud Services

Key points

Esri Canada’s ArcGIS Managed Cloud Services offloads deployment, monitoring, ongoing operations, updates and security management of enterprise ArcGIS environments to Esri Canada experts.

New offering delivers a secure, scalable ArcGIS foundation hosted and managed in Canada by local staff to support data residency requirements.

The service helps teams focus on using location intelligence for mission-critical decisions instead of day-to-day cloud operations.

ArcGIS Managed Cloud Services is ISO certified to maximize security and stability.

TORONTO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esri Canada now provides ArcGIS Managed Cloud Services , a fully managed, secure, Canada-based cloud offering designed to help organizations easily deploy, manage, operate and scale Esri’s geographic information system (GIS) platform, ArcGIS, across their enterprise.

As organizations increasingly rely on Esri’s ArcGIS platform to support mission-critical operations by mapping and analyzing data, many face growing challenges related to cloud management, security, compliance and specialized technical resources. Esri Canada’s ArcGIS Managed Cloud Services removes these barriers by shifting the design, deployment, monitoring and ongoing maintenance of ArcGIS environments to Esri Canada’s highly skilled team of GIS and cloud experts. This allows organizations to focus on designing and delivering services that address their jobs to be done, resulting in greater business value.

“Organizations want the benefits of cloud-based GIS without the operational burden that often comes with managing these complex environments,” said Brian Bell, Executive Director, Professional Services, Esri Canada. “ArcGIS Managed Cloud Services allows them to strengthen security, improve system performance and scale with confidence, while freeing their teams to focus on using location intelligence to make better decisions and deliver results.”

ArcGIS Managed Cloud Services is ISO 27001, ISO 27017 and ISO 27018 certified and is compliant with globally recognized standards for system security, cloud security and data privacy, as well as Canadian Federal Government Protected B, Medium Integrity, Medium Availability (PBMM) standards. Hosted and managed in Canada by local staff, the service also meets data residency requirements.

Backed by Esri Canada’s deep expertise in enterprise GIS, IT security and cloud infrastructure, ArcGIS Managed Cloud Services supports a wide range of industries, including government, utilities, natural resources, transportation and public safety. The service supports long-term success by providing a resilient, secure and scalable foundation for ArcGIS that adapts as organizational demands grow.

Explore Esri Canada’s ArcGIS Managed Cloud Services, visit esri.ca/mcs

About Esri Canada

Founded in 1984, Esri Canada provides geographic information system (GIS) solutions that empower people in business, government, and education to make informed and timely decisions by leveraging the power of mapping and spatial analytics. These solutions enable organizations to better manage their resources, plan their future and collaborate within and beyond their organization. Esri Canada’s products and services help advance successful digital transformation. The company serves more than 14,000 organizations from 14 offices across Canada and is based in Toronto. Esri Canada has been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 13 consecutive years. More information can be found at esri.ca . Follow Esri Canada on X (Twitter) , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Esri Canada

press@esri.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/028aae39-6b9d-499b-92f6-dc19c36bbaa3