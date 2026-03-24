Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Establishes Japanese Subsidiary Colorful Japan Co., Ltd., Accelerating Strategic Expansion into RWA Entertainment Ecosystem

CHICAGO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPDN) (“IPDN” or the “Company”), a technology holding company focused on the application of AI technologies and AI-powered solutions, today announced a significant strategic milestone with the successful establishment of its wholly owned Japanese subsidiary, Colorful Japan Co., Ltd. (“Colorful Japan”). The new entity will serve as IPDN’s core operational and investment platform in Asia, spearheading the Company’s expansion into the Real-World Asset (“RWA”) powered entertainment sector and marking the official acceleration of its global RWA strategy across key Asian markets.

Amid the accelerating convergence of traditional industries and digital finance, RWA is emerging as one of the most promising growth sectors in fintech. According to McKinsey & Company, the global RWA market is projected to reach approximately $2 trillion by 2030. Leveraging its deep experience in capital markets, digital assets, and cross-border strategic integration, IPDN continues to strengthen its forward-looking RWA positioning, identifying the convergence of entertainment, finance, and Web3.0 as a major next-generation growth engine.

With the establishment of Colorful Japan, IPDN has designated Japan as the strategic hub for its Asian entertainment RWA initiatives. The Company plans to host and invest in more than 10 RWA-themed music festivals over the next two years, anchored in Japan and expanding regionally. By integrating global top-tier artists, international DJs, and cross-border entertainment resources, IPDN aims to create immersive experiences that combine large-scale entertainment with financial innovation.

IPDN believes that the music industry inherently aligns with Web3.0 infrastructure. At its core, the music business is a convergence of intellectual property, traffic distribution of music consumers, and fan economy dynamics, while RWA technology enables the tokenization of copyrights, ticket revenues, and derivative income rights, transforming traditional entertainment assets into tradable, liquid financial instruments. Compared to purely digital applications, IPDN further believes that large-scale offline immersive events such as music festivals provide a more powerful environment to unlock the real commercial value of Web3.0 technologies.

Building on this vision, IPDN is redefining music festivals as next-generation financial vehicles and RWA asset issuance platforms. By integrating live entertainment with digital asset frameworks, the Company aims to create a closed-loop ecosystem that expands revenue models while offering global investors new avenues for participation. This approach is expected to accelerate the transition of RWA from an abstract concept to a scalable real-world implementation.

Mr. Wu, Chief Executive Officer of IPDN, commented: “Japan represents one of the most mature and globally influential entertainment markets. Our decision to establish Japan as the core base for our Asian entertainment RWA strategy reflects our strong confidence in its industry scale, content production capabilities, and global reach. At the same time, IPDN has established solid partnerships with leading Japanese entertainment companies, talent agencies, and major media platforms, which will significantly enhance our execution capabilities and speed to market.

We view music festivals not only as high-quality traffic gateways but also as fundamentally strong financial assets. The RWA transformation of music festivals is a forward-looking financial restructuring, rather than a simple upgrade of live performances. By converting festival revenue streams into structured, tradable financial products, we are pioneering a new model that bridges entertainment and capital markets. We believe this model will be highly scalable globally and will become a key long-term growth driver for IPDN.”

Looking ahead, IPDN will leverage Colorful Japan as a strategic anchor to expand across Asia and progressively replicate its entertainment RWA model in key regions including South Korea, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The Company also plans to integrate AI-driven analytics, fan economy models, and digital asset trading mechanisms to enhance pricing efficiency and liquidity of RWA assets, ultimately building a standardized and sustainable global ecosystem.

IPDN’s inaugural RWA-themed music festival is currently in advanced preparation and is scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan in October 2026. As the Company’s flagship pilot project in the entertainment RWA sector, the event is expected to attract global artists, Web3 communities, and institutional participants, serving as a landmark bridge between traditional entertainment and digital finance.

About Professional Diversity Network (IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPDN) is a U.S.-listed company whose businesses span career development platforms, education technology, and artificial intelligence research. The Company is committed to enhancing shareholder value through diversification and technological innovation. The strategic partnership with OOKC reflects IPDN’s continued evolution into the AI, Web 3.0, and digital finance sectors.

For more information about Professional Diversity Network, Inc, please visit www.ipdn.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains information about IPDN's view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: any projections of earnings, revenue, or other financial items; any statements regarding the adequacy, availability, and sources of capital, any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding the future benefits of the formation of Colorful Japan described in this release, including the development of new revenue streams or the availability of distributions on any securities; any statements concerning proposed new products, services, or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about IPDN’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, whether known or unknown, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “will make,” “will be,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “endeavor to,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and IPDN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

Press Contact for IPDN:

Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Tel: (312) 614-0950

Email: investors@ipdn.com