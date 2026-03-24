Human Interest Is Now Available to Provide Technology-First 401(k) Solutions for UBS Financial Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Interest, Retirement Industry Disruptor™, today announced that UBS will make Human Interest available as a recordkeeping solution on its platform. Now, UBS Financial Advisors will benefit from the addition of Human Interest as a tech-forward, digital retirement plan solutions provider, expanding the range of options available to support retirement plan business owner clients. The announcement underscores a shared commitment from both organizations to provide more than 5,000 UBS Financial Advisors with flexible, innovative financial tools in an evolving regulatory landscape.

Human Interest has experienced rapid adoption among financial advisors nationwide, with over 650 leading advisory firms now using Human Interest technology, which automates the setup, administration, and compliance of 401(k) and 403(b) plans — eliminating manual processes and allowing financial advisors to focus more time on their clients. Human Interest is the fastest-growing recordkeeper in the U.S.,1 with nearly 50,000 customers and more than two million employees2 eligible to save for retirement.

“Human Interest is proud to provide UBS Financial Advisors with a fully integrated solution that simplifies the retirement landscape,” said Rakesh Mahajan, Chief Revenue Officer, Human Interest. “Our award-winning,3 tech-forward platform eliminates the complexity of plan onboarding and administration for financial advisors, helping them capture more plan business. We’re focused on delivering the highest-rated4 401(k) customer experience, backed by our industry-leading Customer Experience Guarantee5—which is a driving force behind Human Interest onboarding more than 2,000 new customers each month.”

Human Interest has invested more than $200 million in product development for its platform to deliver a compelling experience for financial advisors and their clients. UBS Financial Advisors will be supported by a solution that is purpose-built to simplify retirement plan management by replacing manual, fragmented processes with a single integrated platform, including:

End-to-end automation: Human Interest’s platform automates key workflows across the full lifecycle of retirement plan management, eliminating manual processes requiring PDFs or spreadsheets. Employees can easily rollover retirement balances to Human Interest plans with guided help from Rollover Concierge TM , and see withdrawals deposited in as little as one business day using QuickDeposit TM . Employers can have peace of mind that their plans remain compliant with Employee Data Alerts , 360 Degree Compliance Monitoring , Notice Delivery Protection , and Audit Relief TM .





Human Interest’s platform automates key workflows across the full lifecycle of retirement plan management, eliminating manual processes requiring PDFs or spreadsheets. Employees can easily rollover retirement balances to Human Interest plans with guided help from , and see withdrawals deposited in as little as one business day using QuickDeposit . Employers can have peace of mind that their plans remain compliant with , , , and . Industry-leading payroll integrations: Human Interest has direct integrations with over 500 payroll partners —significantly more than any other retirement provider. 6 Employers can track ACH debits, monitor contribution flows, and confirm funding status, ensuring better accuracy and control, faster plan onboarding, and more accurate tracking of employee contributions.





Human Interest has direct integrations with over 500 payroll partners —significantly more than any other retirement provider. Employers can track ACH debits, monitor contribution flows, and confirm funding status, ensuring better accuracy and control, faster plan onboarding, and more accurate tracking of employee contributions. Top-rated customer experience: Human Interest is a top-rated 401(k) provider. With a high score of 4.5 on Trustpilot, the company has been recognized as Top Rated by TrustRadius for 2025, and is the #1 ranked 401(k) software by G2.4 Human Interest has been recognized by JD Power for providing “An Outstanding Customer Service Experience” for Phone support,7 and the company’s commitment to service is backed by a first-of-its-kind, industry-leading Customer Experience Guarantee ,5 a transparent pledge to deliver outstanding, fast, reliable service with accountability.





Chris Cupolo, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Human Interest, added, “Advisors working with retirement plans shouldn’t be held back by manual administration. We’ve built a turnkey ecosystem that automates the operational heavy lifting through deep integrations. This allows financial advisors to scale their practice and focus on high-value, holistic advice.”

About Human Interest

Human Interest, Retirement Industry DisruptorTM, is focused on fixing a broken industry that often relies on legacy technology, manual processes, and offshored service models. Human Interest is transforming the way 401(k)s and 403(b)s should work, including several industry firsts: eliminating transaction fees ,8 offering a cash-back incentive program for plan participants ,9 and the first-of-its-kind money-back customer experience guarantee . Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Human Interest has helped provide retirement benefits to employees at over 45,000 companies and counting. For more information, please visit humaninterest.com .

1 Calculation is based on Human Interest’s internal analysis of self-reported, publicly available data from PLANSPONSOR (12/31/25), NAPA (6/30/25), and DOL Form 5500 filings (1/9/26). This data may be incomplete, represents a point-in-time estimate, and is subject to change.

2 Includes all employees of Human Interest customers, regardless of participation in the employer sponsored plans, as of December 1, 2025.

3 Human Interest was selected as an honoree on the 11th annual Forbes Fintech 50 list, which recognizes top private companies that are improving the efficiency of, and people’s access to, financial services. The 2026 list was based on several criteria, including sales and customer growth, product innovation, leadership team diversity, and other factors. For more information and to view the full list, visit www.forbes.com/lists/fintech50 . Human Interest Inc. is honored to be recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in Finance and Personal Finance for 2025. See the full list here . Human Interest received the Dalbar Plan Participant Service award in April 2025. The award was based on an independent review of 100 phone calls to the Human Interest Support Center. The calls happened on days randomly selected by Dalbar. Human Interest redacted personally identifiable information from call recordings. For additional information on the award, please visit dalbar.com.

4 Based on G2 and TrustRadius rankings. G2’s “Highest Rated 401(k) Software” list ranking as of February 9, 2026. Ratings are based on the product’s satisfaction score, which is calculated by a proprietary algorithm that factors in real-user satisfaction ratings from review data. Of the 23 listed 401(k) software products, six products qualified. Human Interest’s overall G2 score is 4.3 out of 5, as of February 9, 2026. Ratings fluctuate in real-time. Solicited clients for reviews in exchange for de-minimis non-cash compensation. Solicitation and non-cash compensation make a customer more likely to portray Human Interest favorably. Testimonials may not be representative of the experience of others and past success does not guarantee future results. Previously, Human Interest offered gift cards as an incentive for customers to complete reviews. A higher value was offered for non-anonymous testimonials. Read our full disclosures here . TrustRadius Rating of 8.8 out of 10, as of February 9, 2026. Ratings fluctuate in real-time. Solicited clients for reviews in exchange for de-minimis non-cash compensation. Solicitation and non-cash compensation make a customer more likely to portray Human Interest favorably. Testimonials may not be representative of the experience of others and past success does not guarantee future results. Previously, Human Interest offered gift cards as an incentive for customers to complete reviews. “Top Rated 2025” award criteria: based entirely on customer reviews, 10 reviews required, Score of 7.5 or higher, and must earn >0.5% of all site traffic in the category. Read our full disclosures here .

5 Participants are eligible for a maximum of four (4) successful claims per calendar year, with a limit of 1 (one) claim per month, and must submit a claim form. See full terms and conditions .

6 Calculations are based on Human Interest data as of March 2026 and internal analysis of publicly available data from Vestwell, Betterment, Empower, ADP, Paychex, ForUsAll, Fidelity, and 401Go. Figures for certain providers may include both direct and third-party facilitated connections. This data may be incomplete, represents a point-in-time estimate, and is subject to change.

7 Human Interest has been recognized by JD Power for providing “An Outstanding Customer Service Experience” for Phone support. J.D. Power 2025 Certified Customer Service Program℠ recognition is based on successful completion of an evaluation and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/awards .

8 For non-rollover distributions, shipping and handling fees may apply to requests for check issuance and delivery.

9 3% cash back is available to eligible individuals making $60,000 or less in gross income and contributing at least 8% of every paycheck to an eligible Human Interest plan over a 12-month period. Must submit a claim form to claim the award. Minimum award is $100 and max is $250. Additional requirements apply. See terms and conditions .

Media Contact

Maura Lafferty

Firebrand Communications for Human Interest

humaninterest@firebrand.marketing