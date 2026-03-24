BAK Battery to Debut New Tabless Product 2170-50D2 at CIHF 2026

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From March 24 to 26, BAK Battery showcased its new 2170-50D2 model along with its full range of tabless 18650 and 2170 series products at the 39th China International Hardware Fair. As a key driver in the development of the lithium battery industry, BAK continues to deepen its expertise in the tabless technology field, accelerating the evolution of power tools toward higher performance levels with its continuously upgraded battery solutions.





New Product Debut: Advanced Technology Empowers Performance Upgrades

At the exhibition, BAK Battery unveiled its tabless 2170-50D2 for the first time, achieving a significant leap in product performance through advanced technology. Combining high capacity with high power, the new cell provides robust support for professional-grade tools. For the first time, the battery adopts solid-state electrolyte coating technology, strengthening safety protection from both material and structural perspectives. This significantly enhances the battery's safety performance under complex operating conditions, making power tools more stable and reliable during high-intensity, high-frequency operations.

In terms of endurance, the 2170-50D2 battery achieves an energy density of 265Wh/kg, supporting longer operating time on a single charge and reducing efficiency loss caused by frequent recharging. For power output, the battery's internal resistance is no more than 5mΩ, with a maximum discharge current of 50A. This ensures that power tools maintain stable power output even under high-load conditions, while effectively reducing temperature rise and energy loss during operation, helping prevent work interruptions caused by power degradation or overheating. Additionally, the battery operates normally across a wide temperature range of -20°C to 80°C, performing reliably in extreme environments such as severe cold and high heat. With enhanced environmental adaptability, it guarantees all-weather operation. The 2170-50D2 is widely applicable in fields such as power tools, robotics, cleaning equipment, and drones, and is expected to enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2026.





Tabless Product Matrix Takes Shape: BAK Battery Expands into Broader Application Scenarios

From 18650 to 2170, BAK Battery continues to drive iterative upgrades of its tabless product lineup. In addition to the newly launched 2170-50D2, BAK Battery also showcased upgraded versions of its 18650-30D, 2170-40D, and 2170-45D at the exhibition. These models achieve multiple optimizations in fast-charging performance, power output, and operational safety without altering the original standard dimensions. By delivering higher practical value, they ensure a smoother and more reliable experience for power tool users.

Behind these continuous performance upgrades lies BAK Battery's deep insight into and genuine response to user pain points—whether it's the anxiety caused by frequent recharging due to insufficient battery life, power weakness under high-load conditions, or performance instability in complex environments. These challenges have consistently driven BAK to lead product iteration through innovation and to support the ongoing advancement of end-use applications. In the field of tabless technology, BAK has established a comprehensive product matrix covering the 18-series, 21-series, and 46-series, with increasingly prominent technological achievements. Beyond the power tool market, BAK is extending its tabless technology into broader application scenarios—emerging fields such as eVTOL, BBU data centers, and robotics impose stringent requirements for high power, high safety, and long cycle life, which align closely with BAK's technology development direction and unlock new avenues for the company's future growth.

From addressing every user pain point to empowering every power tool, BAK Battery's pursuit of ultimate performance never stops. Looking ahead, BAK remains steadfastly focused on product innovation and quality enhancement, bringing more reliable and efficient energy solutions into an even wider range of application scenarios.

Media Contact:

Company: Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co., Ltd

Contact Person: Mingxiao Zhang

E-mail: mingxiao.zhang@bak.com.cn

Website: www.bakpower.com

Telephone: +86 18837176083

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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