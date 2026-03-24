Firmly Launches Firmly Connect, the First Agentic Commerce Platform that Allows Merchants to Directly Connect to Any Agent or Agentic Marketing Channel Without Deploying Any Code

Firmly Connect enables merchants to quickly become “agentic commerce-ready” within hours to sell across AI shopping agents, platforms, and publishers, which are widely projected to become a $3–5 trillion agentic commerce economy within the next five years

Firmly Connect is now embedded as enterprise infrastructure as Aurus becomes the first omni-commerce gateway with native agentic commerce through a partnership with Firmly

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firmly , the leader in agentic commerce, today introduced Firmly Connect, a no code onboarding platform that autonomously integrates with merchants’ existing websites and commerce infrastructure to help merchants more easily sell through new agentic marketing channels. The solution creates a direct and trusted connection between the agent and merchant and eliminates months of engineering work, complex data restructuring, and cross-team coordination that has restricted merchants from participating in the new agentic commerce economy.

The Firmly Connect no-code onboarding experience allows merchants, including Best Buy, Backcountry, and others to quickly activate agentic commerce by verifying their business credentials, selecting where they want to sell, and publishing their product catalog while maintaining full control over pricing, inventory, and distribution. At the center of Firmly Connect is the Firmly Agent Control Center, where merchants are provided with a centralized interface to easily manage and monitor what agents and channels they sell through, the products they sell within each channel, and how their products appear and transact across AI shopping agents, marketplaces, publishers, and other emerging commerce environments.

“Agentic commerce will represent one of the most important shifts we’ve seen in digital retail—opening up entirely new demand channels through AI agents, and emerging vertical shopping apps. The challenge has always been how complex and resource-intensive it is to integrate any new individual channel,” said Kevin Lenau, president, Backcountry family of brands. “With Firmly, that barrier disappeared. Backcountry and CSC can now easily connect their brands to these new channels, with zero engineering resources or reworking our infrastructure. I did not believe the zero engineering to launch but they proved this true. This is a major step forward in unlocking the full potential of agentic commerce at scale.”

Traditional integrations for agentic commerce typically take three to 12 months, involve 12–18 team members, and can cost $250,000–$500,000 per channel. Firmly Connect reduces that process to approximately 45 minutes of merchant time, lowering integration costs by an estimated 95%. The platform autonomously integrates with a merchant’s systems and runs automated testing to validate the integration, removing the need for engineering effort on the merchant side.

“Agentic commerce is rapidly emerging as the next major distribution channel for online retail, but integration complexity has slowed adoption,” said Kumar Senthil, Co-Founder and CEO of Firmly. “We built Firmly Connect so merchants can become agentic-ready in hours, without writing a single line of code, and reach every AI commerce channel through a single integration.”

The Firmly platform is built around three core capabilities:

Protocol Abstraction: Firmly abstracts across emerging protocols—including MCP, AP2, ACP, UCP, A2A, and KYA—so merchants can participate in multiple ecosystems without rebuilding integrations for each one.

Firmly abstracts across emerging protocols—including MCP, AP2, ACP, UCP, A2A, and KYA—so merchants can participate in multiple ecosystems without rebuilding integrations for each one. Horizontal Infrastructure Layer: Firmly operates above existing commerce platforms allowing merchants to connect once and distribute everywhere.

Firmly operates above existing commerce platforms allowing merchants to connect once and distribute everywhere. Merchant-of-Record Model: Merchants remain the merchant of record, preserving their brand, customer relationships, first-party data, and control over pricing and inventory.



Firmly also announced a strategic partnership with Aurus, an enterprise omni-commerce payment platform serving major retailers and grocers across more than 25 countries. Through the partnership, Aurus becomes the first omni-commerce gateway with native agentic commerce capabilities, enabling its enterprise retail customers to activate AI-driven commerce channels without additional infrastructure changes by Aurus or the merchant. Retailers using Aurus can now extend their existing product catalog, checkout and payment orchestration infrastructure into emerging AI shopping environments while preserving their brand, customer relationships, and merchant-of-record status.

“Agentic commerce is an exciting and evolving space for retailers,” said Rahul Mutha, CEO at Aurus. “Through our partnership with Firmly, we’re able to deliver 3 things. First, we are able to keep all the existing digital commerce complex use cases and tender matrix intact. Second, we are able to bring the agentic commerce experience in matter of weeks not months. Third give the retailers a learning experience of Agentic commerce without reprioritizing other internal projects.”

For more information, visit https://www.firmly.ai/merchants.

About Firmly

Firmly is the Agentic Commerce Platform that enables consumers to shop at the moment of inspiration. Its revolutionary technology powers seamless commerce experiences across every digital touchpoint, serving as the connecting tissue between channels (social platforms, CTV, publishers, marketplaces and AI chatbots) and merchants, without the need for complex integrations. With a single connection, Firmly connects any merchant to any channel, allowing merchants to reach new customers with zero engineering effort while remaining the merchant of record. Founded by e-commerce innovators, Firmly is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Aurus, Inc

Aurus, headquartered in Boston, MA, is a global payments technology company that helps retailers simplify and scale their payment ecosystems across channels, regions, and processors. With a unified, device- and processor-agnostic platform, Aurus enables merchants to maintain control and flexibility while delivering secure, reliable, and future-ready commerce experiences.

For further information, please contact us at info@aurusinc.com.

Aurus Headquarters: 932 Washington St, Norwood, MA 02062, USA

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