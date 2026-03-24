Costa Rica Achieves Historic First With Nation’s Inaugural Export of GACP-Certified Medical Cannabis to the European Union

CARTAGO, Costa Rica, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hybrida Farms, the brand name of Costa Rican licensed operating entity Vantage Point Global CR S.A., today announced the successful completion of Costa Rica’s first pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis export to the European Union. The shipment departed Costa Rica on Friday, March 13, 2026, marking a defining milestone in the country’s emerging cannabis export sector and broader international trade development.

The shipment was executed in full compliance with Costa Rica Law 10113, its implementing regulations, applicable international treaties including the UN Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, and all import requirements of the receiving EU member state. Hybrida Farms is a PROCOMER registered exporter and an Esencial COSTA RICA Nation Brand licensee.

Costa Rica has built a global reputation through decades of excellence in agriculture and precision medical manufacturing, defined by scientific rigor, environmental responsibility, and uncompromising quality. This export extends that legacy into pharmaceutical-grade natural medicine and marks a milestone in the country’s agricultural and pharmaceutical export history.

Hybrida Farms is Costa Rica’s first and only dual licensed operator authorized for both THC medical cannabis and industrial hemp, with licenses from MAG, the Ministry of Health, and ICD. This represents the first successful international export of medical cannabis by a government-licensed Costa Rican operator.

Hybrida Farms holds internationally recognized GACP certification as defined by the World Health Organization and accepted by the European Medicines Agency as the standard for EU-bound medical cannabis. GACP governs cultivation inputs, harvest protocols, drying, storage, and full documentation.

The facility was developed through the renovation and modernization of a legacy agricultural site that most recently operated as one of Central America’s largest cultivators and USDA-certified exporters of tomatoes, supplying international markets at scale. That existing infrastructure and operational foundation have been transformed into a pharmaceutical-grade cultivation campus designed to meet the highest global standards.

“This milestone reflects what is possible when a country creates a legal pathway and operators commit to executing at the highest international standards. Costa Rica now has the opportunity to support and scale an industry that was built in good faith and proven through real export performance.” Hybrida Farms / Vantage Point Global

Operating within one of the world’s most renewable energy grids, Hybrida Farms integrates hybrid greenhouse and indoor cultivation, in-house tissue culture, precision fertigation, and third-party QA/QC testing. More than 95 percent of Costa Rica’s grid is powered by renewable energy, positioning the platform among the most sustainable globally.

“This export validates that Costa Rica can compete at the highest level of pharmaceutical cannabis production globally. By combining controlled-environment precision with one of the most naturally optimal climates in the world, we’ve built a system that consistently delivers for European medical markets. This is not just a milestone for our company, it’s a signal of what Costa Rica can produce on the global stage.” Riley Shields, Director of Cultivation

Beyond its commercial significance, this export represents a direct investment in Costa Rica’s people, local economies, and national development. Hybrida Farms and Vantage Point Global CR S.A. were founded on the belief that Costa Rica can lead the next generation of pharmaceutical-grade agriculture.

This initiative has already generated hundreds of local jobs, with sustained job creation ahead as we scale to meet international demand. Millions of dollars are already deployed into Costa Rica’s local infrastructure and vendor ecosystem, reflecting a clear and enduring commitment to the country’s economic growth.

That commitment is being executed in Cartago and nationwide through local hiring, high-quality job creation, and hands-on training in advanced agricultural and life sciences disciplines. This is long-term capability building, equipping a workforce in cultivation science, controlled environments, tissue culture, and precision agriculture to support global medical supply chains.

We are committed to ensuring that the value created remains in Costa Rica, strengthening families, advancing technical expertise, and contributing to a resilient, innovation-driven economy. The men and women of Hybrida’s farm team are the foundation of this mission and the future leaders of a high-tech agricultural sector.

Hybrida Farms operates with a purpose beyond cultivation: delivering safe, traceable, pharmaceutical-quality natural medicine while advancing the scientific understanding of cannabis. The company is actively engaged in applied research with Costa Rican and international partners.

“As a Costa Rican rooted in agriculture, I am proud of this moment. We did not set out simply to grow cannabis, we set out to grow trust. Every gram exported carries responsibility, because at the end of the supply chain is a patient who deserves safe, tested medicine.” Jorge Luis Calderón Chaves, President

Hybrida Farms is a PROCOMER registered exporter and Esencial COSTA RICA Nation Brand licensee, awarded to companies meeting rigorous standards in excellence, sustainability, innovation, and social commitment. The designation requires comprehensive audit and ongoing compliance across operational and governance criteria. Hybrida Farms operates under licenses issued by MAG, the Ministry of Health, and ICD. All employees are registered with CCSS. Export logistics were processed through Costa Rica’s VUCE 2.0 platform with a full chain of custody from tissue culture through delivery.

About Hybrida Farms: Hybrida Farms is the brand name of Vantage Point Global CR S.A., Costa Rica’s first dual licensed medical cannabis and hemp cultivator. The company focuses on large-scale contract cultivation of GACP-certified pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products while advancing access to natural medicine and scientific research.

Media Contact: Hybrida Farms / Vantage Point Global CR S.A.

Email: info@vantagepointglobal.co Website: www.hybridafarm.com

PROCOMER Trade Profile Registered under Costa Rica’s VUCE 2.0 Single Window of Foreign Trade

Esencial COSTA RICA Licensed Member: https://www.esencialcostarica.com/en/micrositio/vantage-point-global-s-a/

Legal Notice: This press release is issued for informational purposes. All export activities described herein were conducted in full compliance with Costa Rica Law 10113, its implementing regulations, applicable international treaties including the UN Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, and the import regulations of the receiving EU member state. Hybrida Farms, the brand name of licensed operating entity Vantage Point Global CR S.A., operates exclusively within authorized legal frameworks under licenses issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock of Costa Rica.