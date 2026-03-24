UnifyApps Honored with 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award for Defining the AI Operating System Architecture for AI-Native Enterprise Operations

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnifyApps , the AI Agent and App Builder Platform for the Enterprise, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The award recognizes organizations, products, teams, and individuals that are applying artificial intelligence in ways that drive real, measurable impact.

The 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards honor achievement across a broad range of industries and use cases, spotlighting the companies and leaders moving AI beyond experimentation and into practical, accountable deployment.

UnifyApps was recognized for enabling AI-native transformation by helping enterprises move from isolated pilots to production-scale systems that deliver measurable business outcomes. Its AI Agent and App Builder Platform makes data AI-ready, builds a shared knowledge layer, and connects systems across the business, enabling governed, scalable AI with clear business impact.

Over the past year, the platform has supported the deployment of several thousand working AI solutions that include agents, workflows and applications across multiple industries. Organizations use UnifyApps to automate high-value workflows in finance, supply chain, procurement, and HR, delivering measurable outcomes such as faster budgeting and reconciliation cycles, improved inventory optimization, and significant productivity gains across enterprise operations.

“AI has arrived. 2026 is about execution, accountability, and results,” said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “UnifyApps stood out because its work reflects where the market is headed. Practical AI that solves real problems, earns trust, and delivers measurable value. This recognition highlights a team that is not just participating in the AI shift, but helping define what meaningful progress looks like.”

“We are honored to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for the real-world impact our platform is delivering,” said Ragy Thomas, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of UnifyApps. “Most enterprises are not limited by AI ambition. They are limited by fragmented systems that prevent AI from scaling across the business. UnifyApps is a horizontal AI Agent and App Builder Platform built with an enterprise AI operating system architecture that allows CIOs to build production-grade AI solutions radically faster, cheaper, and easier to maintain. Using next-gen connectors, unified knowledge context creation capabilities, inherited governance, AI-first workflows, agent and UI builders, along with model management, teams can now build and deploy AI solutions at scale in weeks, not months. This recognition reinforces our belief that the future belongs to enterprises that can move AI from pilot to production with trust, governance, and measurable results.”

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards celebrate the people and organizations leading the next phase of AI adoption, where innovation is judged not only by novelty but by measurable business outcomes and responsible deployment.

To learn more about the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, visit:

https://www.bintelligence.com/posts/2026-artificial-intelligence-excellence-awards-honoring-the-organizations-products-teams-and-individuals-defining-what-ai-can-actually-do .

About UnifyApps

UnifyApps is the AI Agent and App Builder Platform for the enterprise, delivering an AI Operating System for AI-Native operations. It makes data AI-ready, builds the enterprise knowledge graph, and unifies systems of record, knowledge, and action—turning GenAI pilots into governed, scalable production systems with observability, control, and measurable ROI.

With thousands of pre-built integrations and an LLM-agnostic design, UnifyApps helps enterprises operationalize AI securely and confidently. Founded in 2023 and backed by WestBridge Capital, ICONIQ, and Elevation Capital, UnifyApps is headquartered in New York with a presence across the Americas, EMEA, and India. Learn more at www.unifyapps.com or follow on LinkedIn .

About the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

Since 2013, the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognize organizations, products, teams, and individuals leveraging AI technology to solve real-world problems. The program evaluates advances across 46 major AI application types and 36 industries, celebrating innovations that improve the human experience and advance society as a whole. Judged by a panel of experienced business executives who provide transparent feedback and detailed scoring, the awards honor those dedicated to using AI as a force for good.

Press Contacts

Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing for UnifyApps

P: (801) 373-7888

E: mikeb@connectmarketing.com