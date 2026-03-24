Bazaarvoice integrates with TikTok Shop to provide syndicated reviews

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bazaarvoice, Inc., the world’s most trusted network of authentic consumer voices, today announced that brands in the Bazaarvoice Network can now syndicate their reviews and other user-generated content (UGC) directly to products purchased on TikTok Shop.

TikTok Shop’s US e-commerce sales are projected to reach $23.41 billion in 2026, a 48% increase year-over-year, according to eMarketer . The launch of Bazaarvoice review syndication on TikTok Shop enables brands to port their trusted review content—including photos and videos—directly to TikTok Shop.

With Bazaarvoice review syndication on TikTok Shop, brands get:

Instant Social Proof: Syndicating reviews to TikTok Shop eliminates the "cold start" problem by seeding brands’ shops with trusted, native reviews the moment they launch.

Syndicating reviews to TikTok Shop eliminates the "cold start" problem by seeding brands’ shops with trusted, native reviews the moment they launch. Visual Validation: By syndicating photos and videos directly to the product page, visual evidence is provided to TikTok Shop users to verify brand legitimacy.

By syndicating photos and videos directly to the product page, visual evidence is provided to TikTok Shop users to verify brand legitimacy. Sales driver: Products with reviews are more likely to experience sales growth on e-commerce platforms, compared to products without any reviews.





“Social inspiration works best when paired with social proof,” said Jo Callahan, VP of Product Marketing at Bazaarvoice. “By syndicating native reviews, photos, and videos, we help brands immediately build trust. Whether it’s hearing how a blouse fits or seeing how a moisturizer blends on real skin, these human moments bridge the gap between browsing and buying, allowing consumers to make informed, confident decisions.”

To learn more about how Bazaarvoice and TikTok Shop work together, visit the Bazaarvoice blog.

About Bazaarvoice

Bazaarvoice connects over 13,000 brands and retailers to the authentic shopper content that powers commerce. We source, verify, and amplify authentic product ratings, reviews, photos, and videos at scale — driving reach, traffic, and conversion. We turn user-generated content (UCG) into your most powerful sales and marketing asset, ensuring your products are discovered, trusted, and chosen.



Founded in 2005, Bazaarvoice is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices across North America, Europe, India, and Australia. For more information, visit www.bazaarvoice.com .