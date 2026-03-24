Token Security Wins Two Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Token Security , the leader in identity-first security for agentic AI, today announced it has won two Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine at the RSAC™ Conference 2026 for Hot Company – Agentic AI Security and Trailblazer – Non-Human Identity Security.

At RSAC™ Conference 2026 Token Security is also:

A Top 10 Finalist in the RSAC 2026 Innovation Sandbox Contest

A finalist for Most Promising Early-Stage Startup and Best Emerging Technology in the prestigious 2026 SC Awards. Winners will be announced today

Exhibiting at South Hall Booth 1969







As enterprises rapidly adopt autonomous AI agents and increasingly rely on machine identities to operate cloud and SaaS environments, non-human identities, including service accounts, API tokens and CI/CD automations vastly exceed human identities. These identities operate at machine speed, interact across complex systems, and often fall outside the visibility and governance capabilities of traditional identity tools.

Token Security addresses this growing risk by providing an identity control plane that discovers, analyzes, and governs every non-human identity and AI agent across cloud, SaaS, DevOps, and AI environments. By correlating intent, permissions, secrets, behavior patterns, and ownership context into a unified identity graph, the platform enables organizations to enforce least-privilege access, detect privilege drift, and contain unsafe AI agent activity before it propagates across interconnected systems.

“Enterprises are deploying autonomous AI agents and machine identities at a pace that far exceeds the ability of traditional security controls to govern them,” said Itamar Apelblat, Co-Founder and CEO of Token Security. “These awards and recognition demonstrate the urgency of this problem. By treating non-human identities and AI agents as dynamic actors, which includes understanding their intent, behavior, and privilege relationships, we are enabling customers to safely scale automation and AI adoption without introducing unmanaged risk.”

“Token Security embodies three major features we look for in winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of CyberDefense Magazine.

Hot Company in Agentic AI Security

This award highlights Token Security’s ability to govern autonomous agents that execute workflows, interpret instructions, and interact with enterprise systems without direct human oversight. Token Security continuously discovers AI agents across enterprise environments, including custom GPTs, MCP-connected agents, workflow bots, and CI/CD automations, and correlates their identities with permissions, code paths, and behavioral patterns. This approach enables organizations to detect contextual drift, enforce intent-aware permissions, and prevent privilege-chaining risks across multi-agent workflows.

Trailblazer in Non-Human Identity Security

This award category recognizes Token Security’s leadership in addressing the rapidly expanding machine identity layer that underpins modern cloud and DevOps infrastructure. The company’s platform continuously discovers machine identities, resolves ownership, maps privilege relationships, and tracks credential lineage across environments with its NHI Risk Graph. This contextual model enables security teams to remediate risk at scale while improving auditability and enforcing Zero Trust principles across cloud and AI-driven systems.

About Token Security

Token Security accelerates the secure adoption of agentic AI by discovering AI agents across the enterprise, understanding their context and risk, and enforcing policies that govern their access and behavior. The platform provides continuous visibility, lifecycle management, and least-privilege enforcement to help organizations control autonomous AI agents operating across cloud, SaaS, and enterprise environments, eliminating blind spots, reducing risk, and ensuring compliance at scale.

Token Security is backed by Notable Capital, Crosspoint Capital, and TLV Partners. To learn more: token.security

Media Contact

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for Token Security

marc@mgpr.net

+1-617-877-7480

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c89a610c-7707-4c6e-8ad8-e16287ba5c50