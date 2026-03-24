SK pharmteco and Prozomix Announce Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Biocatalysis Capabilities for Global Drug Manufacturing

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SK pharmteco, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and Prozomix, a pioneer in enzyme discovery and diversity, today announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to integrate Prozomix’s extensive biocatalyst libraries into SK pharmteco’s small-molecule development and manufacturing services, accelerating the transition to sustainable, efficient pharmaceutical processes.

Through the partnership, SK pharmteco will gain access to Prozomix’s complete “Biocatalysis Enzyme Toolkit,” which features over 6,000 diverse native biocatalysts. This access allows SK pharmteco to utilize the enzymes and screen across its R&D centers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, enabling the rapid identification of high-performing enzymes for complex API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) synthesis.

“At SK pharmteco, our mission is to build strong relationships with industry leaders that are grounded in trust, quality, and shared commitment to delivering medicines reliably and to higher standards,” said Joerg Ahlgrimm, CEO of SK pharmteco. “Integrating Prozomix’s enzyme diversity into our global R&D and manufacturing workflow is complementary to our existing technology platforms and enables us to offer more innovative and sustainable solutions to our clients, ensuring we bring the best expertise to help our clients navigate the complexities of drug development.”

As drug molecules become more complex, using enzymes provides a greener, more selective, and cost-effective alternative to traditional chemical synthesis. By combining SK pharmteco’s expertise in small molecule API production with Prozomix’s enzyme diversity, the collaboration offers clients a smooth path from initial enzyme screening to full-scale enzyme production and drug manufacturing.

Prozomix has built a global reputation for reducing risks in early-stage bioprocess development through its highly diverse enzyme panels and quick scale-up capabilities. With this partnership, Prozomix’s portfolio will be utilized across a broader spectrum of high-value pharmaceutical projects, taking advantage of SK pharmteco’s extensive worldwide manufacturing network.

“We are excited to collaborate with a global CDMO leader like SK pharmteco to ensure the full potential of our enzyme portfolio is realized in the most demanding pharmaceutical applications,” said Simon Charnock, CEO of Prozomix. “Our ability to quickly supply large quantities of optimized enzymes, combined with SK pharmteco’s manufacturing excellence, guarantees that customers can move from discovery to commercial scale with unmatched speed and reliability.”

The collaboration marks a significant expansion of SK pharmteco’s technology offerings, further solidifying its position as a multi-modality partner of choice for the global biopharmaceutical industry. More information on SK pharmteco’s Biocatalysis Capabilities can be found here.

About SK pharmteco

SK pharmteco is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production sites, research & development facilities, and analytical laboratories across the U.S., Europe, and South Korea. The company’s core capabilities center on small molecules, peptides, and viral vectors, providing the specialized expertise needed to bring complex therapies to market. Through these pillars, SK pharmteco supports biopharmaceutical partners of all sizes with comprehensive development and manufacturing solutions worldwide. SK pharmteco is a subsidiary of SK Inc. (KRX: 034730) (SK), the strategic investment company for SK Group, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate.



About Prozomix

Prozomix is a UK-based biotechnology company with long history offering one of the largest collections of specialty enzymes worldwide. With a focus on enzyme diversity and supply, including as CMO, Prozomix provides biocatalysts that power research, development, and production across multiple industries globally.

info@prozomix.com

www.prozomix.com



Contact:

Keith Bowermaster, APR, CCMP

Communications Consultant

keith.bowermaster@skpt.com