G7 Entertainment Marketing Launches Wild by G7 to Help Destinations Turn Culture Into Travel Demand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and JACKSON, Wyo., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G7 Entertainment Marketing , the experiential and talent booking agency behind campaigns for brands including White Claw, Liquid Death and Subaru, today announced the launch of Wild by G7 , a new entertainment and experiential agency purpose-built for travel and tourism brands.

Created in response to rising demand for experience-driven travel, Wild by G7 helps destinations replace traditional advertising with bespoke entertainment experiences designed to inspire visitation, increase consumer spend, and build lasting brand affinity.

Rather than operating as a traditional festival promoter, Wild functions as an extension of destination marketing and resort teams—offering end-to-end capabilities spanning destination strategy and IP creation, talent booking and curation, full-scale production, marketing and sponsorship development, and community and stakeholder engagement.

“At a time when travelers are increasingly motivated by cultural moments rather than traditional marketing, destinations need new ways to stand out,” said Andrew Way, VP of Wild by G7. “Wild exists to help places create unforgettable experiences that don’t just attract visitors—they transform how people feel about a destination and inspire them to return.”

The launch comes as event-driven travel continues to surge, particularly among younger consumers. According to KAYAK’s 2026 travel data report , 97% of Gen Z and Millennial travelers plan to travel for a major event including concerts, festivals or sporting events in 2026, showing how experience-based trips are dominating travel motivations and within that group, music drives the most event travel: 44% plan to travel for live music shows this year. 2024 AAA data backs that up: 60% of Americans ages 18–34 said they would travel more than 50 miles for a live event, while Research and Markets data found that music tourism has grown into a $27.6 billion U.S. market projected to expand 15.5% annually through 2030.

Wild is designed to help tourism organizations tap into this momentum by creating large-scale cultural programming that drives economic, cultural and brand value for destination communities long after the final performance.

“Resorts and tourism organizations often know they want to create meaningful cultural experiences, but don’t always have the internal resources or expertise to execute them,” Way added. “Wild provides the strategy, creative vision and production infrastructure needed to make those experiences successful and sustainable.”

Wild by G7 is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and Jackson, Wyoming, and is led by Way, who previously served as Chief Marketing Officer of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. The agency combines deep destination marketing expertise with the entertainment, production and creative capabilities of G7 Entertainment Marketing and the global creative network of Project Worldwide .

“The destinations that will win in the next era of travel aren’t just marketing themselves—they’re creating cultural experiences people actively want to be part of,” said Chris Meyer, Project CEO. “Wild is designed to help destinations build brand experiences that deliver value for everyone involved: unforgettable moments for visitors and lasting cultural and economic impact for the communities that host them. By bringing together G7’s entertainment expertise with Project Worldwide’s creative network, Wild helps destinations turn cultural programming into a powerful engine for visitation, loyalty and long-term brand equity.”

The agency launches with destination partners already secured, including Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Jackson, Wyoming; Grand Targhee Resort in Alta, Wyoming; and Canyons Village Management Association in Park City, Utah.

For Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Wild is producing the Rendezvous Music Festival , a marquee cultural event returning March 28, 2026, which last year drew more than 10,000 attendees. Wild is also developing a new large-scale cultural event with Canyons Village Management Association in Park City, with additional details expected to be announced soon.

Wild creates deeply place-rooted cultural programming that gives travelers a compelling reason to visit—and return—while strengthening the identity, economy and cultural vitality of the communities that host it.

“As travelers increasingly prioritize fewer but more meaningful experiences, destinations that create authentic cultural moments will win,” Way added. “Wild is here to help build those moments.”

Additional partnerships and projects will be announced in the coming months.

About Wild by G7

Wild by G7 is a division of G7 Entertainment Marketing focused on creating entertainment and experiential programming for destinations, tourism organizations, cities, municipalities and resort partners. Operating as an extension of destination teams, Wild develops bespoke cultural experiences designed to drive visitation, increase consumer spend and build lasting brand affinity. Services include destination strategy and IP creation, talent booking and curation, full-scale event production, marketing and sponsorship development, and community engagement. Wild by G7 is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and Jackson, Wyoming.

About G7 Entertainment Marketing

G7 Entertainment Marketing is a leading experiential and talent booking agency that helps brands create culturally relevant moments through entertainment, live events and partnerships. The agency has worked with brands including White Claw, Liquid Death and Subaru, and is part of Project Worldwide, the award-winning alliance of global creative agencies.

About Project

Project Worldwide is a Creative Alliance for the Ambitious™ — a global network of 14 agencies, 45 offices and 2,300 creative allies united by Hyperconnected Creativity™. The alliance helps brands build meaningful brand experiences by connecting expertise across marketing, communications, entertainment, experiential, strategy and innovation. Through collaboration and entrepreneurial thinking, Project agencies deliver bold ideas that challenge conventions and drive real impact for clients worldwide.

Media Contact

Jeannie Evanchan

PR for Wild by G7

jeannie@praytellagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51be087a-d79c-43c0-905a-6d0d2b0ddbbb

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e568dfb3-a0a7-42cc-aaf3-3f880e9afa61