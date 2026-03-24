Food Lion Opens New Grocery Store in Simpsonville, S.C., on March 25

SALISBURY, N.C., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion will open a new store in Simpsonville, S.C., on March 25, bringing fresh, affordable and convenient shopping options to neighbors at 2321 W. Georgia Road. This will mark the fifth store in the Simpsonville area, demonstrating the organization’s continued investment in the community. The new store reflects Food Lion’s commitment to an omnichannel shopping experience, making grocery shopping easy, fresh and affordable for local families through convenient in-store, pickup and/or delivery options.

Opening the Simpsonville store is part of Food Lion’s continued growth and investment across its footprint. This marks the brand’s fourth new store opening in the first quarter, further strengthening local economies, creating jobs and reducing food insecurity.

Later this year, Food Lion plans additional new store openings and remodels, building on strong performance and its commitment to fresh food at affordable prices.

Customers will experience an easy-to-shop layout, expanded assortment, pickup and home delivery through the Food Lion To Go website or app, as well as a modern décor, all of which is inspired by their feedback. From fresh produce and quality meats to ready-to-eat meals and everyday essentials, this new Food Lion is built to help families nourish their households with confidence and value.

“Simpsonville is a great community, and as someone who has been a store manager for 28 years and has called Simpsonville home for the past 20 years, I’m especially excited to open another store here,” said Mike Strange, Store Manager of the new Simpsonville Food Lion. “Our team is excited to welcome neighbors into a store that’s designed to make shopping easy, fresh and affordable. We look forward to serving our neighbors with a shopping experience they can trust.”

Grand Opening Celebration on March 25

On March 25, the new store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m. Afterward, the first 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card valued up to $200 and a free reusable shopping bag. The store will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Learn more about specific services the store offers and view the weekly ad flyer.

Good things are in-store for neighbors

The new Simpsonville, S.C., Food Lion offers:

A wide assortment of products, including ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook and ready-to-heat meal solutions; fresh produce; quality meats; and a variety of organic, gluten-free and plant-based items.

A walk-in garden cooler, ensuring the freshest produce available, in-store prepared cut fruit, freshly made sushi and a self-service wing and hot favorites bar.

Convenience and choices for shoppers by providing Food Lion To Go Pickup and Home Delivery options. Online orders may be placed on the Food Lion To Go website or through the app. The convenient service allows customers to place an order with the click of a button while experiencing the same low prices and fresh food items they receive in the store.

Self-checkout lanes alongside traditional cashier-assisted checkout for a more efficient and flexible shopping experience.

Nature’s Promise®, Food Lion’s affordable brand offering organic options alongside a variety of wholesome products made without artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.

Through its Local Goodness program, Food Lion stores offer a wide variety of regional items sourced from local growers or manufacturers who provide products that are the heart and soul of the community. A list of additional South Carolina-based suppliers that may be featured in the store can be found online.

Commitment to community

Demonstrating care for its neighbors and communities through a commitment to supporting renewable energy across its towns and cities, Food Lion’s enhanced stores feature energy-efficient LED lighting, refrigerated cases with doors and modern refrigeration systems that reduce energy consumption. These modern solutions also enhance fresh product assortment and impart ambiance.

Food Lion Feeds supports local hunger relief efforts

Working in partnership to help address food insecurity and increase access to nutritious food, Food Lion has donated the equivalent of 25,000 meals* to Harvest Hope Food Bank in Greenville, S.C. The meals are provided through a $2,500 contribution from Food Lion’s hunger relief platform, Food Lion Feeds.

In addition, Harvest Hope Food Bank will regularly collect food from the store to distribute to neighbors experiencing hunger. Donating unsaleable, edible food that might otherwise go to waste gives neighbors access to nutritious food. In 2000, Food Lion was the first grocery retailer in the country to establish a food rescue program with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization.

Through Food Lion Feeds, the omnichannel retailer has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and is committed to doubling its efforts with a goal to provide a total of 3 billion meals by 2032. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fighting hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

For more information about Food Lion and its services, visit foodlion.com.

*The meal equivalent is based on Feeding America’s formula, which states that every $1 donated helps secure at least 10 meals for people facing hunger.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations 704-245-3317 publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f07ec35a-9e90-431f-8c0f-b5461d7aa9e5