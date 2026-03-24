New Data: Only 15% of employees feel prepared for a $6,000 emergency medical bill

Denver, CO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businessolver®, an independent benefits and HR technology company, today released findings from its eighth annual 2026 Benefits Insights Report, analyzing data from more than 19 million participants across the 2025 plan year.

The report reveals widespread financial vulnerability across today’s workforce and highlights how anticipatory insights—real-time signals drawn from employee engagement, service interactions, and behavior—can help HR leaders move from reactive benefits administration to proactive risk identification and cost management.

“For years, HR has had to rely on hindsight data and lagging indicators to understand what went wrong,” said Rae Shanahan, Chief Strategy Officer at Businessolver. “Anticipatory insights allow leaders to see risk earlier, before confusion escalates, before stress compounds, and before a costly claim occurs. This year’s data shows how much opportunity there is when HR can act ahead of the problem.”

Key findings from the 2026 Benefits Insights Report include:

Financial fragility is widespread: Only 15% of employees say they feel fully prepared to cover a $6,000 emergency room bill; 45% would feel panicked, and 34% would go into debt or don’t know how they would pay.

Industry, not age, is a key fault line: Benefits understanding and financial readiness vary significantly by industry and income level, increasing the risk of plan mis-selections, delayed care, and avoidable costs for lower-earning and frontline workforces.

Gen X shows emerging risk signals: Often assumed to be financially stable, Gen X reports the lowest self-rated health, the highest rates of multi-prescription use, and the greatest likelihood of planning a surgery in the coming year—potential indicators of rising cost and care complexity for employers.

HR success is shifting from volume to prevention: The report introduces “quiet” as a marker of effectiveness—fewer escalations, fewer repeat questions, and issues resolved before they surface.

From reactive support to earlier intervention

The report underscores how proactive, anticipatory service models can reduce employee confusion and operational strain by resolving issues earlier – often outside traditional business hours – and minimizing repeat inquiries and escalations.

Among Businessolver clients using anticipatory insights and self-service capabilities, organizations are realizing more efficiencies and time back (driven by fewer escalations, reduced repeat inquiries, automated document verification, and earlier issue resolution), freeing HR teams to focus on strategic workforce priorities rather than administrative triage.

“This isn’t about replacing human support—it’s about resolving issues earlier and more completely with empathetic and expert service,” said Carey McKenzie, Chief Client Officer at Businessolver. “When employees get the right guidance at the right moment, confidence increases, confusion decreases, and HR regains meaningful capacity. That combination delivers measurable savings and a better experience for everyone involved.”

Why Gen X matters now

The data highlights Gen X as a cohort warranting closer attention. Alongside rising medical utilization indicators, many Gen X employees are navigating peak caregiving responsibilities and lower savings confidence. These combined pressures may increase claims activity and service demand if organizations wait for traditional lagging indicators to respond.

The 2026 Benefits Insights Report delivers a clear takeaway for employers: When benefits strategies are reactive, costs rise and employees face higher financial and health risk.

By intervening earlier—using real-time signals from engagement and service interactions—employers can prevent avoidable confusion and claims while protecting HR capacity.

Read the full report

The 2026 Benefits Insights Report is available at www.businessolver.com/benefits-insights

About the Benefits Insights Report

Businessolver’s annual Benefits Insight Report analyzes engagement, service, and survey data across the benefits lifecycle to surface workforce trends, risks, and opportunities for employers.

About Businessolver

Founded in 1998, Businessolver delivers benefits technology that empowers empathetic service and informed decision-making. The company’s SaaS platform and service-oriented culture help organizations maximize benefits investments, reduce risk exposure, and improve employee confidence across the benefits experience.