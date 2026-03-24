CenTrak Advances Its RTLS Platform Through Enhanced Healthcare Integrations

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenTrak, a leader in real-time location system (RTLS) solutions, today announced expanded integration capabilities with two major healthcare technology platforms. The company has received Epic Toolbox designation for the RTLS category and successfully completed Rauland’s Vendor Integration Partner (VIP) Program validation process for Responder Enterprise® interoperability. These milestones build on CenTrak’s long-standing vendor relationships and reflect its continued focus on out-of-the-box integrations that simplify deployment, scale easily, and expand RTLS access across healthcare environments.

“Interoperability is central to delivering a modern healthcare experience and supports measurable improvements in safety and efficiency,” said Sid Nair, SVP, Product Management at CenTrak. “By standardizing our integrations with industry-leading solutions like Epic and Rauland, we’re helping providers unify critical workflow intelligence across systems they depend on every day. These enhancements honor our longstanding history of open integrations and position health systems to better leverage real-time data for operational decision-making and patient care.”

CenTrak’s RTLS suite, now available in Epic Toolbox, delivers in-app visibility to the real-time locations of staff, patients, and mobile medical equipment while automating clinical workflows. Through the Rauland VIP Program, CenTrak’s integration with Responder Enterprise further enhances capabilities across nurse call, staff communication, and workflow platforms by enabling automated nurse call cancellation, real-time response documentation, and seamless staff duress alerting.

Together, these platform integrations underscore CenTrak’s continued investment in standards-based, interoperable solutions that scale with healthcare organizations’ evolving needs while helping care teams work more efficiently and focus on patient care.

For more information, visit CenTrak at AONL 2026 (Booth #569, Rauland Booth #656), March 29-April 1 in Chicago.

Epic is a trademark or registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

About CenTrak

CenTrak empowers healthcare leaders with actionable data to increase productivity, reduce operating costs, and transform patient care via market-leading locating and sensing IoT solutions. The organization was recognized as the 2024 IoT Health & Wellness Company of the Year by IoT Breakthrough and the 2024 Company of the Year in global healthcare RTLS by Frost & Sullivan. Founded in 2007, CenTrak is trusted by more than 2,000 healthcare organizations around the world. For more information, visit CenTrak.com.

About Rauland

Rauland is the respected leader in advanced clinical communications and workflow solutions for hospitals worldwide. Through combined hardware, software, and analytics, its innovations and interoperability power hospital rooms now and into the future. Rauland supports clinical staffing, evidence-based protocols, and quality of care—for higher patient safety, improved staff satisfaction, and a sharper focus on timely, efficient responses to patient needs. A pioneer and continued innovator, Rauland has been setting new standards for integrated communications technology and superior customer service for more than 80 years. Rauland collaborates with value added resellers (VARs) to effectively address customer needs by leveraging their expertise in delivering tailored solutions, ensuring seamless integrations, and providing specialized support. Rauland is a business of AMETEK, Inc.; AMETEK, Inc. is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales over $7.5 billion. More information on Rauland’s enterprise solutions for healthcare is available at https://www.rauland.com/healthcare/responder-enterprise-connected, or on LinkedIn.