Crusoe Named to Fast Company’s List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026

DENVER, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe, the AI factory company, is proud to have been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026. The company was named to the number three spot in the Computing category. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions.

“Powering the next era of human progress requires us to rethink the entire stack – from the energy source to the data centers to the cloud services,” said Chase Lochmiller, CEO and co-founder of Crusoe. “Being recognized by Fast Company validates our strategy of building the ‘AI factories’ of the future. By vertically integrating energy production, purpose-built physical infrastructure, and our high-performance AI Cloud, we are providing the essential foundation for the AI revolution.”

Crusoe’s vertically integrated model – combining innovative energy sourcing, in-house manufacturing, data center construction, and an AI cloud platform – supports innovators to abstract away the complexity of the physical world and focus entirely on building the next generation of AI-driven breakthroughs.

Over the past 18 months, Crusoe has evolved from proving its model to executing at a monumental scale. In June 2024, the company broke ground on a 1.2-gigawatt AI campus in Abilene, Texas – one of the largest AI infrastructure developments in the United States. Within a year, the first two buildings were energized, a remarkable feat of speed for a project of this scale. Crusoe has secured a massive 45 gigawatt power pipeline to meet the global demand for AI compute. In addition, Crusoe recently announced the Spark Factory in Brighton, Colorado, a dedicated facility to manufacture Crusoe Spark modular AI factories. These units support customers across a variety of use cases including low-latency inference, on-premise deployments, sovereign AI, and grouped training clusters.

Crusoe’s physical infrastructure offerings are seamlessly paired with the Crusoe Cloud platform , which has undergone significant feature expansions to support frontier-scale model development. Beyond providing world-class GPU clusters, Crusoe recently introduced Managed Inference services, allowing developers to deploy and scale large language models with industry-leading efficiency and reduced latency.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don’t just adapt to change—they drive it,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve.”

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com . It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

About Crusoe

As the AI factory company, Crusoe is on a mission to accelerate the abundance of energy and intelligence. The company provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, energy-first solution for AI infrastructure. By harnessing large-scale energy sources, building AI-optimized data centers, and delivering a powerful AI cloud platform, Crusoe empowers its customers and partners to build the future faster.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com .

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