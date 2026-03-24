Cointelegraph Research and Trezor release report on the operational realities of self-custody

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cointelegraph Research, in collaboration with Trezor, has released a new report examining what effective self-custody requires in practice.

The study titled “The Future of Self-Custody: Turning Ownership Into Security” combines Cointelegraph Research’s market analysis with Trezor’s expertise in hardware wallet design and user security practices. It explores how users interact with wallets, infrastructure, and security mechanisms, focusing on how custody functions under real-world conditions.

Self-custody extending beyond private keys

The report explains that controlling private keys represents only one element of self-custody. In practice, users depend on wallet software, hardware devices, interfaces, and backup systems, each introducing additional layers of complexity and potential risk.

According to the research, most users operate through structured environments rather than managing keys in isolation. Wallet providers, firmware updates, and integrations shape how assets are stored and accessed. As a result, control over funds depends on the reliability of these systems and the user’s ability to manage them securely.

The study highlights that many failures linked to self-custody stem from operational issues, including compromised backups, phishing attacks, and device-level vulnerabilities.

Infrastructure design and usability trade-offs

The research outlines how different wallet architectures influence both security and usability. Hardware wallets, multi-signature setups, and smart contract-based wallets provide stronger protection models, though they require more deliberate user management.

The report also highlights a broader shift in user behavior. Survey data shows declining trust in centralized exchanges, driven in part by past failures such as FTX, leading more users to treat self-custody as a form of risk management rather than a purely ideological choice.

At the same time, the research notes that hardware wallets reduce exposure to remote attacks, though they do not eliminate risks connected with users’ mistakes. This reinforces the trade-off between security tools and user responsibility.

Risk exposure and operational responsibility

A central conclusion of the report is that self-custody functions as an ongoing risk management process. Once assets move out of custodial platforms, security depends on how users verify transactions, store recovery material, and assess real-world threats.

The study identifies phishing, social engineering, and interface-level exploits as common sources of loss. These risks remain present across custody models, despite the fact that responsibility shifts more directly to users in self-managed environments.

Practical frameworks for digital asset ownership

Amid continued discussions around decentralization and control, the research frames self-custody as a behavioral model shaped by tools, infrastructure, and user discipline. A key takeaway is that ownership alone does not guarantee security. It must be supported by consistent operational practices and an accurate understanding of system limitations.

By focusing on implementation and behavior, Cointelegraph Research and Trezor provide a grounded perspective on how custody works in real conditions. The analysis is designed to support users, developers, and institutions navigating security decisions in a changing digital asset landscape.

The full report “The Future of Self-Custody: Turning Ownership Into Security” is available here.

About Cointelegraph

Founded in 2013, Cointelegraph is the leading independent publication covering blockchain technology, crypto assets, and emerging fintech trends. Its global team of journalists, researchers, and analysts provides in-depth news, market analysis, and research reports trusted by millions of readers worldwide. Cointelegraph Research offers data-driven insights into the crypto economy through comprehensive industry reports and institutional-grade analysis.

About Trezor

Trezor is a hardware wallet company focused on secure self-custody solutions for digital assets. Founded in 2013, it develops devices and software designed to help users manage private keys independently while maintaining high security standards. Trezor’s products are widely used by individuals and institutions seeking direct control over their crypto holdings.

Media Contact



Kevin Bailey

kevin.bailey@satoshilabs.com

Position: PR Manager

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