Mushrooms Inc. (OTC: MSRM) Achieves Proof of Concept for MycoLabX Infection-Detection Technology and Provides Strategic Update

ESTERO, Fla., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mushrooms Inc. (OTC: MSRM) today announced the successful early-stage validation of its mycelium-based infection detection technology and the completion of beta testing for its MycoLab.ai research platform, marking a significant advancement in the development of its MycoLabX platform. These milestones strengthen the company’s position in emerging fungal biotechnology and biomaterials innovation and have led the company to reassess its strategic options and the structure of the previously announced strategic transaction with SecurCapital Corp.

Technology Milestone and Patent Section

Over the past weeks, MycoLabX has achieved an important technical milestone in collaboration with the company’s research team in Germany. Prototype testing successfully demonstrated a visible color-change response when the company’s mycelium-based films were exposed to bacterial activity, confirming the core sensing mechanism underlying the company’s infection-detection biomaterials platform.

This milestone represents successful early-stage proof of concept, validating the foundational biological response central to the company’s patent-pending technology.

The observed biological response supports the company’s approach, which utilizes engineered mycelium-derived biomaterials designed to react to bacterial presence and provide a visual indication of infection.

Following this initial validation, the company is preparing for the next phase of development, which is expected to include expanded testing and third-party validation initiatives, including evaluation pathways with leading U.S. research and defense-related institutions.

This successful early validation represents a key milestone toward the development of next-generation biomaterials capable of detecting infection in wound care, medical monitoring, and related healthcare applications. The company believes such technologies may ultimately support future regulatory pathways applicable to biomedical sensing and wound-monitoring devices.

The intellectual property covering these technologies is currently under review with the United States Patent and Trademark Office as part of the company’s ongoing patent application process.

These developments have contributed to a reassessment of the company’s strategic positioning and the potential value of the MycoLabX platform.

Management believes the successful demonstration of this core mechanism, combined with planned next-phase validation, represents a meaningful advancement toward commercialization and significantly enhances the platform’s long-term value potential.

These recent scientific developments significantly expand the potential value and strategic direction of the MycoLabX platform and support the company’s continued investment in advancing the technology through additional validation and development phases.

MYCOLab.ai Platform

In addition, the MycoLab.ai mycology research platform has successfully completed beta testing, demonstrating the effectiveness of its AI-driven interface in accessing and organizing foundational scientific data within the platform.

MycoLab.ai is a proprietary, structured research environment focused exclusively on global mycology, designed to enable efficient discovery, analysis, and application of fungal science.

The platform incorporates advanced artificial intelligence tools to assist researchers, growers, product developers, and scientists in identifying relevant insights and accelerating the practical application of mycological research. Early testing indicates meaningful improvements in research efficiency and data accessibility compared to traditional methods.

MycoLabX combines this proprietary data and AI capability with its broader biomaterials and applied fungal biotechnology initiatives, creating a unified ecosystem intended to support innovation, product development, and commercialization.

Management believes this integrated approach positions MycoLabX to participate in multiple high-growth sectors, including healthcare, sustainable materials, agriculture, environmental applications, and industrial biotechnology.

Strategic Transaction Review

Mushrooms Inc. and SecurCapital Corp have worked cooperatively over recent months to evaluate a potential strategic transaction intended to establish a public operating platform for SecurCapital. During this process, the companies reviewed transaction structure, documentation, and strategic objectives associated with the proposed transaction.

Following recent advancements within the MycoLabX platform, including key technical validation milestones and platform progress, Mushrooms Inc. conducted a reassessment of its strategic positioning and long-term objectives. These developments have materially strengthened the company’s standalone position and strategic flexibility.

Both parties conducted the review process in good faith and mutually agreed that the originally contemplated transaction structure is being reevaluated and may be modified to better align with the company’s current strategic position and forward trajectory in light of recent developments within the MycoLabX platform.

The companies are issuing this update to reflect the recent MycoLabX milestones while maintaining a constructive relationship and leaving the door open for potential collaboration between the companies in the future.

As a result of these developments, the parties are not proceeding under the originally contemplated structure at this time and are instead evaluating alternative structures and strategic opportunities, that align with the company’s evolving strategic position.

Forward Strategy

Mushrooms Inc. will continue advancing development of the MycoLabX platform, including next phase testing of its infection-detection biomaterials and the launch of the MycoLab.ai research platform.

To support these next-stage development activities, the company is actively evaluating strategic funding opportunities to accelerate validation, scale testing, and advance the biomaterials platform toward commercialization.

Management believes these developments significantly strengthen the company’s position in emerging mycelium-based biomaterials, biomedical sensing technologies, and fungal biotechnology more broadly. The company believes the recent technical validation and progress within the MycoLabX platform create new opportunities to pursue strategic partnerships, research collaborations, and investment aligned with the expanded potential of the platform.

Mushrooms Inc. appreciates the constructive engagement and cooperation of SecurCapital throughout the evaluation process and values the collaborative discussions that have taken place. The company looks forward to potential opportunities to work together in the future and continues to explore strategic alternatives that may enhance shareholder value as both organizations continue advancing their respective strategic initiatives.

Further updates will be provided as developments occur.

Investor Interest

In connection with its continued development and upcoming validation initiatives, the Company is evaluating opportunities to engage with accredited investors interested in participating in the next phase of MycoLabX’s growth.

This potential financing is intended to support further product development, scale-up of biomaterials production, and advancement toward clinical and institutional validation, including planned collaboration efforts.

Accredited investors who are interested in learning more about this opportunity may request additional information by contacting the Company directly.

About Mushrooms Inc.

Mushrooms Inc. (OTC: MSRM) is a public biotech and sustainability company pioneering innovations in mycelium-based science. From regenerative medical products to next-generation textiles and environmental solutions, Mushrooms Inc. operates at the intersection of biology, AI, and global well-being.

www.mushroomsinc.com

About MYCOLabX

MYCOLabX Inc. is a biotechnology innovation company developing next-generation mycelium-based biomaterials for applications across healthcare and advanced textiles. By combining proprietary growth technologies with an integrated AI-driven research platform, including its MycoLab.ai database, the company is building a scalable ecosystem for rapid innovation, product development, and commercialization. MYCOLabX is focused on unlocking the potential of fungal biology to create responsive, sustainable, and high-performance solutions for global markets. www.mycolabx.com

About SecurCapital Corp

SecurCapital partners with freight forwarders, trucking companies, custom brokers, warehouses, lenders, and small-to-mid-sized businesses to deliver supply-chain, finance, transportation, airfreight wholesaling, and consulting services to customers. Investments have included B.I.G. Logistics, and Breakout Capital, merged with Altriarch Asset Management, a private credit investment manager providing specialty finance and asset-based credit solutions for businesses and financial institutions. SCC’s roadmap includes targeted acquisitions in logistics and airfreight wholesale enterprises. Website: www.securcapital.com

About SecurCapital’ s CEO, Stephen Russell

Stephen Russell served as President and CEO, Asia Pacific, for Salesforce, where he guided the early launch of operations across Southeast Asia, China, and Australia/New Zealand, based in Singapore. Mr. Russell held officer roles at Circle International, which merged with Eagle Global Logistics. He was co-owner of Alrod International, Inc. in San Francisco acquired by CRCL serving the logistics needs of flagship Silicon Valley companies including Apple, 3Com, Sun Micro, Seagate, HP and founded the Hi-Tech Forwarder Network (HTFN), an alliance of logistics providers globally.

Corporate Contact

Kimberly Carlson, CEO

info@mushroomsinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement

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