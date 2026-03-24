VGTEL, Inc. (OTCID: VGTL) Enters Strategic Discussions With Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID: BELR) to Acquire Breakthrough Health-Tech App From 4biddenknowledge Inc.

LANDER, Wyo., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VGTEL, Inc. (OTC: VGTL) announced today that it has entered formal strategic discussions with Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTC: BELR) regarding the potential acquisition of a next-generation health-technology application developed by 4biddenknowledge Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bell Rose.

The health-tech app, a pre-revenue but high-potential digital wellness platform, represents a new class of emerging health technology designed to support users through advanced data-driven insights and an intuitive user experience. While the product has not yet generated sales, early technical evaluations indicate strong scalability and alignment with VGTL’s expanding technology roadmap.

Billy Carson, President of Bell Rose Capital and founder of 4biddenknowledge Inc., is widely recognized for his multidisciplinary research spanning ancient civilizations, UAP and extraterrestrial phenomena, and the intersection of science and consciousness. Through his work, Carson has consistently explored how advanced knowledge systems, both historical and emerging, relate to human awareness, cognitive development, and technological evolution. He has also placed significant emphasis on consciousness research, aligning with growing scientific interest in brain activity, perception, and human potential.

Carson confirmed that he is exploring both the sale of the app and a formal advisory role with VGTL.

“This health-tech platform reflects years of innovation inside 4biddenknowledge,” Carson said. “Our work has always focused on understanding the deeper connections between knowledge, technology, and human consciousness. VGTL is building an ecosystem where emerging technologies can be developed, refined, and deployed at scale. If this transaction moves forward, I’m prepared to support that mission as an advisor.”

Ken Williams, CEO of VGTEL, emphasized the strategic importance of the discussions.

“This technology fits directly into VGTL’s emerging-tech mandate,” said Williams. “We see meaningful potential not only in the platform itself, but also in the broader perspective Billy Carson brings, particularly his work at the intersection of consciousness, advanced research, and future technologies. These discussions reflect our commitment to identifying early-stage technologies with long-term commercial promise.”

Both companies confirmed that negotiations are active and constructive, with due diligence underway and a shared focus on responsible development, scalability, and future commercialization.

Updates will be forthcoming.

About VGTel, Inc.

VGTel, Inc. (OTCID: VGTL) develops distributed observational science systems, environmental monitoring technologies, and real-time astronomy access platforms through its MiraLink™ initiative.

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