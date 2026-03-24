Senator Kevin Sparks to Headline Texas Alliance of Energy Producers Annual Expo

Austin, TX, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas Alliance of Energy Producers is hosting its Annual Expo in Wichita Falls on April 13-14. Sen. Kevin Sparks (R-Texas Senate District 31) of Midland, Texas, will be the keynote speaker on Tuesday, April 14. As of yesterday, he is the new chairman of the Texas Senate Committee on Natural Resources. Sparks was elected to the Texas state Senate in 2023 and brings nearly 40 years of experience in the oil and gas industry to the Legislature.

“We are honored that Senator Sparks, who is a strong advocate for oil and gas producers and now heads the Senate Natural Resources Committee, will address our gathering in Wichita Falls,” said Karr Ingham, President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers. “The Alliance has worked closely with Senator Sparks and his staff on key issues impacting independent oil and gas producers across Texas.”

Sen. Sparks will close the event with a luncheon presentation on Tuesday, after Alliance staff members provide legislative and regulatory updates encompassing Texas and Washington, D.C. The band “Flashback! Country” – featuring the multi-talented Ingham as the drummer – will entertain the audience on Monday evening. A golf tournament, trade show, and barbecue will precede the concert, while the trade show continues Tuesday morning.

Schedule of Events

Monday, April 13:

8:00 a.m. – Golf Tournament

5:00 p.m. – Trade Show & Opening Reception

7:00 p.m. – Barbecue by RIBS, INC.

8:00 p.m. – Live Music featuring Flashback! Country

Tuesday, April 14:

8:00 a.m. – Breakfast & Trade Show Opens

10:00 a.m. – State and Federal Updates from the Alliance

12:00 p.m. – Closing Luncheon with Senator Kevin Sparks

Companies and individuals are welcome to register as exhibitors, sponsors, attendees and/or golf teams. Details and registration: https://www.texasalliance.org/annual-expo

About the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers

The Texas Alliance of Energy Producers is the largest, most effective statewide oil and gas association for independents in the nation. Serving nearly 3,000 members, the Alliance advocates for sound U.S. energy policy that keeps oil and natural gas affordable, abundant, and reliable. From small players to publicly traded companies, these members are the driving force behind U.S. energy dominance. Founded in 1930, the Alliance is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visithttps://www.texasalliance.org/.

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