New Anglia University Establishes UK-Aligned MD Program with NHS Clinical Rotations for UK Students





Photo courtesy of New Anglia University

GEORGE HILL, Anguilla, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Anglia University has established an MD program designed for students seeking to practise medicine in the United Kingdom, beginning with 20 months of preclinical study on campus in Anguilla, followed by clinical rotations at NHS teaching hospitals.

New Anglia University, a medical school based in Anguilla, a British Overseas Territory, has developed its Doctor of Medicine (MD) program in line with UK medical education standards, providing UK students with a pathway to clinical practice within the National Health Service. The university's campus is located in George Hill, Anguilla, where preclinical instruction integrates core biomedical sciences through a systems-based curriculum, including human structure and function, brain and behavioural sciences, metabolic and cardio-respiratory systems, pathology, microbiology, pharmacology, and clinical diagnostics, alongside the development of clinical reasoning skills.

A notable component of the preclinical phase is the university's autopsy-based learning experience, conducted in collaboration with Princess Alexandra Hospital in Anguilla. Under supervised sessions in the hospital's pathology and mortuary facilities, students observe post-mortem examinations and study anatomical structures alongside disease processes. In addition, students gain early clinical exposure through structured clinical observations across emergency and inpatient care settings at the same institution, prior to the commencement of their formal clinical rotations.

Following the preclinical phase, students move into two years of clinical rotations at more than 30 NHS teaching hospital sites across the United Kingdom. Affiliated institutions include King’s College Hospital and Princess Royal University Hospital in London, as well as The Christie Institute for Cancer Education in Manchester, one of the UK’s leading oncology training centres. Additional placements include NHS teaching hospitals in Shropshire and the West Midlands, along with specialist NHS trusts.

“Medical education is increasingly international, but for students seeking to register with the General Medical Council and practice in the United Kingdom, there are clearly defined standards that must be met,” said Provost Prof. Oleg Kvlividze, MD, PhD of New Anglia University. “Our program has been designed to reflect these standards, combining academic rigor with a supportive learning environment.”

New Anglia University is an international medical school with a program designed to support students pursuing globally oriented medical careers and preparing for key medical licensing examinations, including the USMLE and PLAB. The university also provides access to financial support options, academic guidance, student well-being services, and community health engagement initiatives.

The university currently draws students primarily from the United Kingdom, along with applicants from the United States and Canada. Over the next twelve months, recruitment is set to expand to Europe, Africa, and Asia. In 2025, the university introduced a dual-degree arrangement with Franklin University in the United States, allowing eligible students to pursue a Bachelor of Science or MBA alongside their MD with a 20% tuition reduction.

About New Anglia University

New Anglia University is a medical school based in George Hill, Anguilla, a British Overseas Territory. The university offers a Doctor of Medicine (MD) program that combines foundational medical sciences with clinical rotations at affiliated NHS teaching hospitals in the United Kingdom and ACGME-accredited hospitals in the United States. Its curriculum is designed to support students pursuing internationally oriented medical careers across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

Contact Details

Spokesperson/Contact Name: Provost Prof. Oleg Kvlividze, MD, PhD

Name of Company/Organization: New Anglia University

203 The Rogers Office Building,

Edwin Wallace Rey Drive,

George Hill AI-2640, Anguilla

Website: https://newanglia.com/

Email Address: info@newanglia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2f94900-2f24-4f91-9d7e-bc12befd5080