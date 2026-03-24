SECURA Insurance, HSB, and HelixIntel Team Up to Strengthen Risk Management Practices with Commercial Policyholders

Key Takeaways:

Carrier-Led Risk Investment: After validating results through a proof-of-value phase, SECURA expanded its investment in proactive loss prevention. By providing policyholders with HelixCMMS at no additional cost, SECURA equips maintenance teams managing their properties and assets with modern tools to improve safety and reduce risk.

After validating results through a proof-of-value phase, SECURA expanded its investment in proactive loss prevention. By providing policyholders with HelixCMMS at no additional cost, SECURA equips maintenance teams managing their properties and assets with modern tools to improve safety and reduce risk. Multi-Industry Reach: The partnership spans manufacturing, hospitality, sports and recreation, agriculture, and other commercial and specialty segments, demonstrating portfolio-wide applicability across a wide range of business types and risk profiles.

The partnership spans manufacturing, hospitality, sports and recreation, agriculture, and other commercial and specialty segments, demonstrating portfolio-wide applicability across a wide range of business types and risk profiles. Predict and Prevent in Practice: HelixPrevent gives SECURA a view into maintenance and risk trends across its policyholder portfolio, enabling data-informed risk engagement and timely, targeted support before losses occur.



BUFFALO, N.Y., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelixIntel announced a partnership with SECURA Insurance, a property-casualty insurance company providing coverages for businesses, farms, agribusinesses, nonprofits, and special events across 13 states. HSB, a long-standing SECURA partner in equipment breakdown coverage and engineering services, supported the introduction of HelixIntel as part of its commitment to helping carrier customers access modern risk management tools.

Through the partnership, SECURA provides policyholders access to HelixCMMS, HelixIntel’s maintenance management platform, as a risk management resource.

Across SECURA’s diverse commercial and farm portfolio, HelixCMMS strengthens day-to-day maintenance operations and helps policyholders get ahead of the conditions that can lead to costly losses. For SECURA, HelixPrevent provides visibility into maintenance activity and tools to deliver targeted, risk-focused guidance, turning routine operations data into opportunities to provide proactive support. This cloud-based software eliminates the need for spreadsheets and manual tracking, making managing property and equipment operations easier while reducing enterprise-wide losses.

By connecting insurers seeking innovative risk management tools with HelixIntel's platform, HSB is helping put the predict-and-prevent model into practice across its carrier customer base.

“At SECURA, our focus is helping policyholders reduce risk and increase safety,” said Dom Mongarella, Risk Management Director, SECURA Insurance. “By providing access to HelixCMMS, we’re empowering businesses and farms of all sizes to better manage maintenance, stay ahead of equipment issues, and make more informed decisions. This tool helps transform everyday operational data into meaningful, proactive guidance — strengthening safety, improving reliability, and ultimately supporting our policyholders’ long-term success.”

“Our relationship with SECURA has always been rooted in finding better ways to manage risk together. Connecting their policyholders with tools that strengthen maintenance operations while giving their risk and underwriting teams better portfolio visibility is exactly the kind of value we want to deliver through our carrier relationships,” said Jeff O’Shaughnessy, CEO of HSB.

“SECURA took a measured approach that let them see results across their book before committing to a broader rollout,” said Jon DeWald, CEO of HelixIntel. “That discipline paid off, and the results spoke for themselves. Their commitment to giving policyholders real tools to manage risk reflects what forward-thinking carriers are increasingly prioritizing.”

The partnership adds to HelixIntel’s growing network of carrier, pool, and program partners using its platform to connect insurance strategy with frontline maintenance operations. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit helixintel.com.

About SECURA Insurance

SECURA Insurance, headquartered in Neenah, Wis., is a regional group of property-casualty insurance companies operating in 13 states. Approximately 550 independent insurance agencies represent the group, which provides a broad range of competitive commercial, agribusiness, farm, nonprofit, and special events products. SECURA Insurance is known for providing exceptional service to its agents and policyholders since 1900, and is rated A (Excellent) by AM Best. Learn more at secura.net.

About HSB

Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB), part of Munich Re, is a multi-line specialty insurer and provider of inspection, risk management, and IoT technology services. HSB insurance offerings include equipment breakdown, cyber risk, specialty liability, and other coverages. HSB blends its engineering expertise, technology and data to craft inventive insurance and service solutions for existing and emerging risks posed by technological change. Throughout its 160-year history, HSB’s mission has been to help clients prevent loss, advance sustainable use of energy, and build deeper relationships that benefit businesses, public institutions, and consumers. HSB holds AM Best Company’s highest financial rating, A++ (Superior). For more information, visit www.hsb.com and connect on LinkedIn.

About HelixIntel

HelixIntel (Buffalo, NY) built the first shared platform where insurance companies and property maintenance teams collaborate on loss prevention. Carriers, pools, and programs distribute HelixCMMS to policyholders at no cost, while HelixPrevent gives insurers visibility and tools to support maintenance activity across their portfolios. Founded in 2020 by decorated Marine Corps veteran Jon DeWald, HelixIntel is backed by Munich Re Ventures, HSB, and National Grid Partners. Learn more at helixintel.com.

Media Contact:

Corin Scharlock

MarComm Manager, HelixIntel

corin.scharlock@helixintel.com