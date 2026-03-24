National Civil Rights Museum to Mark 58th Anniversary of Dr. King's Assassination With Three-Day Commemoration

Memphis, TN, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fifty-eight years ago, a shot was fired at the Lorraine Motel that changed America. As it does each April, the National Civil Rights Museum returns to that same sacred space not only to remember, but to reckon.

The Museum will host its April Commemoration Weekend, April 2–4, 2026, bringing together scholars, activists, faith leaders, and community members for three days of reflection, dialogue, and action. The weekend consists of conversations the nation still needs to have. All events are free and open to the public, with virtual attendance options for those outside Memphis.

The weekend culminates on April 4, the exact anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination in 1968, with a ceremony at the Lorraine Motel balcony where he was killed. Among those who will speak: a Memphis woman who was standing on that balcony at 6:01 pm when the shot rang out.

Book Talk: Martyrs of the Unspeakable – April 2 • 6:00 PM Central

The weekend opens with a literary and historical conversation anchored in the book, Martyrs of the Unspeakable: The Assassinations of JFK, Malcolm, Martin, and RFK, about four murders across a single decade that severed transformative leadership from American public life at its most critical moment.

The discussion will examine:

How the deaths of Kennedy, Malcolm X, Dr. King, and Robert Kennedy reshaped public trust in institutions

The cultural and political climate that made these men targets

Enduring questions of justice, accountability, historical memory, and what remains unresolved

This is not nostalgia. It is an interrogation of the forces that disrupted social change movements and why those forces still matter today.

Economic Justice Forum: The Unfinished Business of the Civil Rights Movement – April 3 • 6:00 PM Central

When Dr. King was assassinated, he was in Memphis supporting striking sanitation workers. His final national campaign — the Poor People's Campaign — was a direct confrontation with poverty and economic inequality. That work was never finished.

This forum picks up that thread, gathering experts and advocates at the intersection of policy, business, and grassroots organizing to examine:

The racial wealth gap and structural barriers to economic mobility

Labor, wages, and access to opportunity in 2026

What corporate responsibility and community-driven solutions actually look like in practice

Economic justice is not a footnote to civil rights. Dr. King spent the last year of his life insisting it was the next frontier. This forum asks: how far have we come, and what will it take to go further? The event is in partnership with The Dream Commission.

Remembering MLK's Legacy: The Man. The Movement. The Momentum. – April 4 • 5:00 PM Central

A Commemoration Ceremony on the Lorraine Motel Balcony

The 58th anniversary ceremony is among the nation's most solemn annual observances, held at the precise location where Dr. King drew his last breath, where a wreath now marks the moment. The event includes the annual laying of the wreath, fraternal tribute, inspirational music, and a moment of silence at 6:01 pm.

Clara Ester, a Memphis native and lifelong civil rights activist, is one of the last living people to have been present on the Lorraine Motel balcony on April 4, 1968. She was there. She witnessed what happened. For more than five decades, she has channeled that experience into a life of community organizing, faith leadership, and advocacy for racial justice. When she speaks at this ceremony, she will not be recounting history from a distance; she will be recounting her own life.

The Rev. Nontombi Naomi Tutu, keynote speaker, is an Episcopal priest, human rights advocate, and daughter of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Raised under apartheid in South Africa, her understanding of racial injustice is not theoretical; it was the texture of her childhood. Her work across academia, ministry, and international reconciliation has made her one of the most recognized voices connecting the African freedom struggle to the ongoing fight for civil rights in America and around the world.

Together, these two women, one who stood on that balcony, one who carries a global legacy of resistance, will bridge history and the present moment in a way no textbook can.

"Each April, we gather on sacred ground not only to remember Dr. King, but to renew our responsibility to advance the work he began,” said Dr. Russ Wigginton, Museum. “This weekend challenges us to move beyond reflection into meaningful action, toward justice, equity, and the realization of the Beloved Community," he said.

Event Details

Dates: April 2–4, 2026

Location: National Civil Rights Museum, 450 Mulberry St., Memphis, TN 38103 | Virtual on the museum’s YouTube channel

Cost: Free and open to the public

Registration: civilrightsmuseum.org. Registration is encouraged as space is limited.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to honor and preserve the site of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination. It chronicles the American civil rights movement and the ongoing struggle for human rights, serving as a catalyst to inspire action and create positive social change. A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries.

– civilrightsmuseum.org –

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