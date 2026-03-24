AVANTE CORP. ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

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Toronto, Ontario, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Corp. (TSX.V: XX) ("Avante" or the "Company"), a global provider of technology-enabled security solutions and services, today announces changes to its board of directors (the “Board”).

Effective today, Bruce Bronfman has resigned from the Board. To fill the vacancy created by the departure, Jonathan Pollack has been appointed as a director.

Mr. Pollack is President of Samacha Capital, a private investment firm, and serves as Chief Financial Officer of Apply Digital, a global digital services company. He also currently serves on the boards of several private companies and a number of philanthropic organizations, as well as previously served as a director of a number of NASDAQ and TSX-listed public companies Mr. Pollack previously held senior financial leadership roles including Chief Financial Officer of both AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX/NASDAQ) and Kaboose Inc. (TSX), giving him extensive experience working with and scaling technology-focused businesses. He holds a Master of Science in Finance from the London School of Economics.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Bruce for his commitment and contributions during his time with Avante. His guidance has helped strengthen the Company's foundation during an important chapter in our development. We wish him well in his future endeavours,” said Emmanuel Mounouchos, CEO and Chairman of Avante. “We are also delighted to have Jonathan join our Board. His deep expertise in corporate finance, capital markets, and the growth of technology-driven businesses makes him a strong addition to the team as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities and build long-term value for shareholders."

About Avante Corp.

Avante Corp. is a Toronto-based leading provider of security personnel and technology-enabled security solutions for residential and commercial clients. Avante’s mission is to deliver an elevated level of security globally, with a white-glove approach for high-net-worth families and corporations alike, through advanced solutions and methods for detecting conditions requiring immediate response. The Company has developed a diversified security platform that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver superior security services. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, Avante is taking steps to build a broad portfolio of security businesses and solutions for its customers through organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Avante acquires, manages, and develops industry-leading companies that provide specialized, mission-critical solutions to address the security risks faced by its clients. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “XX”. For more information, please visit www.avantecorp.ca and consider joining our investor email list.

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