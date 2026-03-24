HP Imagine 2026: HP Enables People’s Best Work in More Places Than Ever Before

News Highlights:

Supercharges workplace productivity with the world’s most configurable ARM-based next-gen AI PCs, i equipping office collaborators with up to 85 TOPS NPU ii AI performance and up to 28 hours of battery life iii

equipping office collaborators with up to 85 TOPS NPU AI performance and up to 28 hours of battery life Elevates everyday work experiences and helps enable more meaningful collaboration across diverse roles, workflows, and work environments with the latest HP EliteBook, ProBook, and EliteDesk devices

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at HP Imagine 2026, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) introduced the latest additions to its commercial notebook and desktop PC portfolios, led by the HP EliteBook 6 G2q Next Gen AI PC — designed to power high-impact collaborators with serious AI performance and the freedom to work productively from virtually anywhere.

“Work no longer happens in just one place, and productivity shouldn’t be limited by where you are,” said Guayente Sanmartin, Senior Vice President and Division President, Commercial Systems & Displays Solutions at HP Inc. “HP’s products and solutions touch every moment in the workday, giving us a unique ability to reduce friction and empower people to do more meaningful work. The EliteBook 6 G2q brings that vision to life with powerful local AI at the edge and true mobility — helping people stay focused, collaborate naturally, and make the most of every moment at work.”

HP EliteBook 6 G2q: Built for Always-On, AI-Powered Work

As AI increasingly shapes how work gets done, organizations are navigating more diverse roles, workstyles, and AI-driven workflows, often without the right technology to support how people actually work. HP is focused on bringing AI to the edge, making it practical, personal, and purposeful by simplifying workflows, reducing friction, and freeing up employees to spend more time on meaningful work.

Designed for office collaborators and mobile professionals, the EliteBook 6 G2q Next Gen AI PC brings together high-performance AI computing, connected experiences, exceptional battery life, and premium design in a lightweight, ultra-slim form factor.

Maximizes productivity for advanced, agentic AI workflows with up to 85 TOPS NPU ii performance on Snapdragon® X2 Elite and X2 Plus processors, enabling fast, local AI experiences on this Copilot+ PC. iv HP is working with 100+ ISV partners to leverage the device’s local AI capabilities—including Rakuten, Goodnotes, and Guidde. Integrated solutions like Guidde accelerate everyday productivity across workflows, helping teams create content up to 90% faster v with AI-powered video documentation.

with up to 85 TOPS NPU performance on Snapdragon® X2 Elite and X2 Plus processors, enabling fast, local AI experiences on this Copilot+ PC. HP is working with 100+ ISV partners to leverage the device’s local AI capabilities—including Rakuten, Goodnotes, and Guidde. Integrated solutions like Guidde accelerate everyday productivity across workflows, helping teams create content up to 90% faster with AI-powered video documentation. Keeps work moving all day with long-lasting battery life and always-connected experiences, enabled by industry-leading reliability vi and unlimited data when powered by HP Go 5G, vii viii automatically switching between carriers ix for the best connection available.

with long-lasting battery life and always-connected experiences, enabled by industry-leading reliability and unlimited data when powered by HP Go 5G, automatically switching between carriers for the best connection available. Adapts to hybrid workstyles with a sleek, lightweight chassis up to 15 percent thinner than the previous generation x for easier transitions between locations—paired with a Glacier Silver finish.

with a sleek, lightweight chassis up to 15 percent thinner than the previous generation for easier transitions between locations—paired with a Glacier Silver finish. Protects work virtually everywhere with embedded security designed for modern IT environments, including HP Wolf Pro Security Next Gen Antivirus (NGAV)xi and new physical intrusion detection that powers down the device and protects memory if the chassis is opened.



HP EliteBook 6 G2q Next Gen AI PC



Choosing The Right Device for The Way People Work

HP’s expanded commercial lineup includes AMD and Intel options, reflecting the growing diversity of roles, workflows, and environments across today’s organizations — ensuring IT departments and even users can choose the right device based on how work gets done versus a one-size-fits-all approach.

HP EliteBook 8 G2 Series delivers premium performance and collaboration tools for knowledge workers and creators balancing deep focus with frequent collaboration, including a garaged pen with the world’s longest battery life xii to be used with the HP EliteBook 8 Flip G2i .

delivers premium performance and collaboration tools for knowledge workers and creators balancing deep focus with frequent collaboration, including a garaged pen with the world’s longest battery life to be used with the . HP EliteBook 6 G2 Series offers scalable productivity and flexible configuration options to support tech-forward SMB, enterprise, and public-sector teams, allowing seamless standardization and elevated workflows.

offers scalable productivity and flexible configuration options to support tech-forward SMB, enterprise, and public-sector teams, allowing seamless standardization and elevated workflows. HP ProBook 4 G2 Series , including the HP ProBook 4 Flip G2i for added flexibility, transforms workflows for growing SMBs with dependable, AI-enabled performance and durability.

, including the for added flexibility, transforms workflows for growing SMBs with dependable, AI-enabled performance and durability. HP EliteDesk 8 G2 Series provides secure, scalable desktop performance for enterprise workers, combining local AI acceleration, hardware-enforced security with HP Wolf Security for Business,xiii and flexible form factors that adapt to any workspace.

Together, these devices are designed to work seamlessly across the HP ecosystem—bringing hardware, connectivity, and services together to support more cohesive, productive work experiences.

Protection Built into Your Workday

As work becomes more flexible and AI moves closer to the edge, security must be built into every endpoint. HP continues to strengthen security across its commercial portfolio with new capabilities designed to help protect data, devices, and AI workloads wherever work happens. These include HP TPM Guard,xiv which helps protect BitLocker-encrypted data from physical attacks, and the new Wolf Connectxv cellular card, which enhances asset management and data protection. Read more about HP’s security news at HP Imagine here.

HP IQ: Enabling New Local-First AI Experiences



HP AI PCs will be among the first HP devices enabled with HP’s new AI layer, HP IQ.xvi Introduced at HP Imagine, HP IQ brings together local intelligence based on a 20B-parameter model and proximity-based connectivity to unlock new levels of employee productivity and collaboration across HP devices.xvii Debuting on the next generation of HP EliteBook X G2 PCs, HP IQ’s on-device AI experiences help employees eliminate routine tasks and unlock deeper insights. HP IQ is also built for enterprise environments: with its local-first design and integration with the HP Workforce Experience Platform (WXP),xviii HP IQ prioritizes keeping data on-device, reducing exposure risk and ensuring sensitive information, proprietary IP, and enterprise knowledge remain within IT’s control.

HP IQ will begin rolling out with early access starting on select HP AI PCs in Spring 2026. It is planned to expand to additional select HP notebooks, desktops, and Poly Studio Video Bars as part of a limited Summer 2026 release, with AI capabilities continuing to evolve through ongoing software updates. New HP IQ-enabled devices are expected to begin shipping in Fall 2026, with broader availability rolling out to more products across the HP portfolio starting in 2H 2026..

Pricing and Availabilityxix

The HP EliteBook 6 G2q Next Gen AI PC is expected to be available on HP.com in July. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.

is expected to be available on HP.com in July. Pricing will be provided closer to availability. HP EliteBook 8 G2 devices are expected to be available on HP.com starting in April. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.

devices are expected to be available on HP.com starting in April. Pricing will be provided closer to availability. HP EliteBook 6 G2 devices are expected to be available on HP.com starting in June. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.

devices are expected to be available on HP.com starting in June. Pricing will be provided closer to availability. HP ProBook 4 G2 devices are expected to be available on HP.com starting in April. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.

devices are expected to be available on HP.com starting in April. Pricing will be provided closer to availability. HP EliteDesk 8 G2 devices are expected to be available on HP.com starting in April. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.

More information on today’s news at HP Imagine can be found here.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the significance of this announcement?

HP is expanding its commercial PC portfolio with new AI-enabled notebooks and desktops designed to help people do their best work wherever it happens. Led by the HP EliteBook 6 G2q Next Gen AI PC, the lineup brings powerful on-device AI, always-connected experiences, long battery life, and enterprise-grade security to support today’s hybrid, AI-driven workflows across roles, industries, and environments.

Q2: How is HP using AI differently in this new commercial portfolio?

HP is bringing AI to the edge—running locally on HP AI PCs rather than relying solely on the cloud. By enabling advanced and agentic AI workloads directly on the PC, HP helps deliver faster performance, lower latency, improved privacy, and greater reliability. This approach allows employees to use AI in real time, even when offline or on the move, while maintaining enterprise-grade security and manageability.

Q3: Who are these devices designed for, and how should customers choose the right one?

HP’s commercial portfolio is designed to support a wide range of roles and workstyles, from highly collaborative knowledge workers to growing small businesses and IT-managed enterprise environments.

The EliteBook 8 G2 Series is designed for professionals and creators who move between deep focus and frequent collaboration, delivering premium performance and advanced collaboration capabilities. The EliteBook 6 G2 Series supports tech-forward SMB, enterprise, and public-sector teams with flexible configurations that enable standardization while still supporting elevated, AI-enabled workflows.

The ProBook 4 G2 Series is built for growing businesses, offering dependable performance and durability to support day-to-day productivity as needs evolve. The EliteDesk 8 G2 Series completes the portfolio with secure, scalable desktop options for enterprise deployments, combining local AI acceleration with hardware-enforced security and flexible form factors suited to modern workspaces.

Together, the portfolio allows customers to select the right device based on how work gets done—not a one-size-fits-all approach.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP.com.

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Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

i Based on HP’s internal analysis of ARM-based commercial Next Gen AI PCs as of March 2026. “Most configurable” refers to the breadth of user-selectable configuration options available at time of purchase, including display options, processor configurations, port selection (USB-C and USB-A), WLAN and WWAN connectivity, and supported form factor and mobility options. Comparison includes major OEM ARM-based commercial Next Gen AI PCs and excludes non-commercial PCs, PCs using Intel® Core™, Intel® Xeon®, or AMD Ryzen™ / Ryzen PRO™ x86-based processors, or custom enterprise-only configurations.

ii AI applications that require an NPU may require software purchase, subscription or enablement by a software or platform provider, and third-party software may have specific configuration or compatibility requirements. Potential NPU inferencing performance varies by use, configuration, and other factors.

iii Battery life based on video playback, 1920 x 1200 resolution, 150 nits brightness (400 nits low power panel), system audio level as image default, player audio level at 18%, played full-screen from local storage, headphone attached or through speaker (if no audio jack port), wireless on but not connected, 68 Whr battery. Actual battery life will vary depending on configuration and maximum capacity will naturally decrease with time and usage.

iv Copilot+ PC experiences vary by device and region and may require updates continuing to roll out; timing varies. See Copilot+ PCs FAQ.

v Based on HP internal analysis of representative Guidde workflows and test results comparing the average time required for manual video creation prior to adopting Guidde versus Guidde‑assisted creation under actual usage conditions. Results will vary depending on content complexity, user proficiency, and workflow. Guidde testing solutions are provided, designed, owned, managed and supported by Guidde.

vi Industry-leading reliability is the ability to seamlessly operate across multiple carriers, support international travel, and automatically switch to the strongest available 5G network without requiring manual carrier selection. HP Go enables users to stay connected globally by dynamically selecting the fastest network where 5G is available. North America subscription service ONLY. Available in Spring 2025.

vii HP GO is optional and must be configured at time of purchase. Terms and conditions: https://h20195.www2.hp.com/v2/GetDocument.aspx?docname=4AA8-5084ENW.

viii HP Go integrates pre-embedded carrier profiles, pre-activation processes, and pre-configured APNs at the factory, enabling seamless out-of-the-box connectivity. Requires 5G module and Windows support for carrier profile management and network selection. North America subscription service ONLY.

ix List of supported countries with roaming: https://hpgo-support.hp.com/countries-with-international-roaming-service/.

x Based on comparison of maximum chassis height. Thickness varies by configuration and manufacturing tolerances.

xi HP Wolf Pro Security NGAV one (1) year license is included on HP EliteBook 6 G2q. The HP Wolf Pro Security NGAV software is licensed under the license terms of the HP Wolf Security Software - End-User license Agreement (EULA) that can be found at: https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/ish_3875769-3873014-16.

xii Based on HP’s internal analysis of commercial notebooks with integrated (garaged) active pens as of March 2026. “World’s longest battery life for a garaged pen” refers to the maximum supported active‑use duration of an integrated, garage‑charged pen following a full in‑garage charge. Comparison includes major OEM commercial notebooks offering integrated, garage‑charged active pens and excludes devices using externally charged, detachable, or non‑garaged pens, as well as consumer‑only devices and third‑party accessories. Actual pen battery life may vary by usage patterns and configuration.

xiii HP Wolf Security for Business requires Windows 11 Pro and higher, includes various HP security features and is available on HP Pro, Elite, RPOS and Workstation products. See product details for included security features.

xiv Based on HP internal competitive analysis and publicly available competitor disclosures, no major PC competitor currently offers a hardware‑enforced solution that protects discrete TPM communications from certain physical attack techniques in business notebooks. HP TPM Guard is a hardware‑enforced security feature designed to protect TPM‑to‑CPU communications from certain physical attacks, including probing, interception, or manipulation attempts. HP TPM Guard does not prevent all attack methods, and protection effectiveness may vary depending on system configuration, platform design, and the applicable threat environment. HP TPM Guard is only available on specific PC platforms and may require a BIOS update.

xv Wolf Connect Service is not available in all countries. Other restrictions and limitations apply. For complete details and requirements, please visit https://www.hpwolf.com/en/legal/ptwc/countries. The latest MNB card supports Wolf Connect Service for the duration of the subscription term but does not support mobile broadband use and is only compatible with select 2026 HP G2 Notebooks.

xvi HP IQ delivery app is preloaded on select HP PCs; it will be automatically updated to the future featured HP IQ application if you have auto updates enabled in Windows or will be available for download from the Microsoft Store. The future featured HP IQ app uses artificial intelligence. Features vary by configuration. For complete details see: https://www.hp.com/hp-iq.

xvii Device compatibility and availability subject to change without notice. Product compatibility may vary at launch. HP IQ feature set will vary by configuration. HP Poly video systems must be managed by HP Poly Lens. See https://www.hp.com/hp-iq for a list of devices.

xviii Workforce Experience Platform subscription not required for HP IQ.

xix Pricing and availability subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cb8cdf8-6638-4d77-b88b-0ae145b726b7