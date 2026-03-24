Lace-Up Ankle Brace Support Gets Comfort Upgrade and Removable Side Stabilizers

Lynden, WASHINGTON, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Z Athletics has announced an upcoming updated version of its flagship lace-up ankle brace, featuring upgraded comfort materials and new removable semi-rigid side stays that will allow users to customize stabilization for both sport and everyday wear.

The redesigned brace targets athletes and active individuals managing recovery, return-to-play routines, or high-demand workdays. Removable side stabilizers will give wearers the flexibility to dial up firmness during competition or reduce rigidity for extended daily use, a level of customization the company notes is uncommon at this price point. The update reflects a growing demand among recreational and competitive athletes alike for braces that transition seamlessly between high-output activity and all-day wear, without requiring a separate product for each use case.

The updated materials are engineered to hold up through practices, games, training sessions, and long shifts on one's feet, while the lace-up construction continues to allow for a close, adjustable fit. The combination of upgraded interior comfort and adjustable external support is designed to address one of the most common complaints among brace users that added stability often comes at the cost of wearability over time. For athletes who have historically had to choose between a brace that feels supportive and one that feels comfortable enough to wear consistently, the redesign aims to close that gap.

"I built Z Athletics because I couldn't find an ankle brace that actually delivered on its promises. That standard hasn't changed. These upgrades are about making a product that was already reliable and even more adaptable to how people actually use it, whether that's on the court or on their feet all day at work," said Aaron Burns, Owner at Z Athletics.

The updated brace will remain FSA/HSA eligible, giving customers the option to apply pre-tax health spending toward the purchase. Eligibility may vary by plan.

The upgraded brace will be available in the coming months through Z Athletics' Amazon listing and the company website.

About Z Athletics

Z Athletics is proud to offer reliable, medical-grade ankle braces designed to aid both athletes and everyday individuals in their recovery processes, allowing them to move with confidence. Our commitment to quality stems from real experiences and dedicated engineering, ensuring that our products keep you active.

Press Inquiries

Aaron Burns

zenithathleticscompany@gmail.com

1 519-520-4822

https://www.zenithathletics.co

603 Front Street, #52 Lynden, WA 98264