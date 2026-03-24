Kinetic named CNET ‘2026 Best Rural Fiber Internet Provider’

CONCORD, N.C., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, the insurgent leader in residential and business fiber internet, proudly announced today that technology and consumer electronics website CNET named it Best Rural Fiber Internet Provider for a second year in a row.

CNET recognized Kinetic for its multi-gig speeds, low prices, unlimited data and no long-term contracts, which is considered rare in rural communities.

The accolade reflects Kinetic’s commitment to delivering better internet experience, at a better value, to more rural and suburban communities across its 18-state footprint.

“We’re honored to be named CNET’s 2026 Best Rural Fiber Internet Provider. This recognition highlights the work we’re doing to bring high‑speed fiber to more homes and businesses across the county,” said David Oliveira, chief revenue officer at Kinetic. “Many towns are still unserved or underserved with their internet connectivity, and we’re committed to changing that, reaching farther and moving faster to ensure more people can live their best lives.”

Continuing its fiber build momentum, Kinetic is targeting to reach a total of approximately 2.3 million homes with fiber internet access by the end of 2026. This is part of the Kinetic’s long-term objective to expand its fiber network to approximately 3.5 million homes by 2029.

Kinetic is investing billions to bring reliable, multi-gig speeds to the communities it serves, helping to better position homes and businesses in these areas for economic development, modern infrastructure and long-term digital equity. Research says that communities with fiber can see 213% higher business growth and 10% higher self-employment, as well as a 14-17% increase in home values.

“Our goal is simple: provide customers better technology, better service, better value, and an overall better connectivity experience, throughout their home, business and community. People today should be able to work, learn, access telehealth, stream, game and thrive with ease, no matter where they live,” added Oliveira.

In addition to CNET’s Best Rural Fiber Internet Provider accolade, Kinetic was also honored with Compare Internet’s 2026 Best Multi-Gig Internet Value Award and was named Newsweek’s 2025 Best High-Speed Rural Internet.

CNET is a leading online website for news and reviews on technology and consumer electronics. It is an authoritative voice in the tech industry, known for its comprehensive coverage and expert product evaluations. CNET ’s reviews are highly regarded for their depth, accuracy and objectivity, offering consumers valuable insights to make informed decisions.

For more information on Kinetic Fiber Internet, visit GoKinetic.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations, including homes reached by end of 2026. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements included in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

About Kinetic:

Kinetic, a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern and Northeastern U.S. Additional information about Kinetic is available at gokinetic.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Megan Krtek

uniti.kinetic.pr@uniti.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/137d68f3-3f15-4905-95ff-a1f598d37486