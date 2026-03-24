Lori Ann LaRocco Announces “Containers Don’t Lie” Maritime Symposium 2026 — An Exclusive Gathering of Global Trade Leaders

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lori Ann LaRocco today announced the debut of the “Containers Don’t Lie” Maritime Symposium 2026 (CDL 2026), an exclusive, invite-only event bringing together over 200 of the most influential leaders in global trade, logistics, and supply chain strategy. The symposium will take place June 1–2, 2026, at the Marriott Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Designed as a high-trust, high-impact forum, CDL 2026 convenes CEOs, CFOs, Chief Supply Chain Officers, policymakers, and institutional investors for candid, solution-focused discussions on the future of global trade. The event is curated by award-winning journalist and globally recognized trade expert Lori Ann LaRocco and produced by Pesti Group.
“At a time when supply chains are under unprecedented pressure, this symposium creates a space for real conversations and real solutions,” said LaRocco. “The most important insights emerge when leaders can speak openly, challenge assumptions, and collaborate on what comes next.”
CDL 2026 is intentionally designed to break away from traditional conference formats. Held under Chatham House Rules, the symposium prioritizes trust, discretion, and meaningful exchange. Attendees will participate in:
- Private, executive-level discussions
- Curated one-on-one interviews
- Intimate breakout sessions
- High-value networking with senior decision-makers
The program focuses on actionable strategies across key themes including supply chain resilience, geopolitical risk, trade finance, market intelligence, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.
The 2026 agenda features a distinguished lineup of global leaders and subject matter experts, including:
- Jan Hoffman, Global Lead, Maritime Transport and Ports, The World Bank
- Andrew Petrisin, Founder & CEO, Laneway.io and creator of the DOT FLOW project
- Brandon Daniels, CEO, Exiger
- Elenna Dugundji, Research Scientist, MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics
- Peter Sand, Chief Shipping Analyst, Xeneta
- Jeremy Jansen, Global Head of Receivables and Trade Finance, Wells Fargo
- Andrew Siciliano and Brian Higgins, KPMG US
- Ricuarte Vasquez, Administrator, Panama Canal Authority
- Additional senior government officials (to be announced)
“Containers Don’t Lie is an opportunity for leaders to engage deeply on navigating an increasingly complex logistics landscape,” said Andrew Petrisin, Founder & CEO, Laneway.io and creator of the DOT FLOW project. “It’s about building resilient systems that can withstand future shocks.”
Sponsor companies will gain unparalleled access to high-level decision-makers, including CEOs, CFOs, CSCOs, and CCOs, who are actively seeking solutions, partnerships, and expertise to transform their supply chains.
Sponsor benefits include:
- Premium brand positioning among top-tier global executives
- Direct access to high-value business conversations
- Opportunities to showcase expertise and thought leadership
- Participation in a curated, trust-based environment
Customized sponsorship packages are available to align with strategic business objectives.
Due to the highly curated nature of the event, attendance is limited and primarily by invitation. Early engagement is strongly encouraged for both prospective attendees and sponsors.
About Containers Don’t Lie
Containers Don’t Lie Maritime Symposium brings the supply chain community to Washington, D.C.. Award-winning author and trade and logistics columnist Lori Ann LaRocco, former CNBC Senior Editor of Guests and Global Supply Chain Reporter has curated two days of education-first, execution-focused programming. Learn more at https://containersdontlie.com/
Charlie Pesti
charlie@pesti.io
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bef3a9a9-9db8-4b06-8d34-55c3e3dc1cd7