Lori Ann LaRocco Announces “Containers Don’t Lie” Maritime Symposium 2026 — An Exclusive Gathering of Global Trade Leaders

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lori Ann LaRocco today announced the debut of the “Containers Don’t Lie” Maritime Symposium 2026 (CDL 2026), an exclusive, invite-only event bringing together over 200 of the most influential leaders in global trade, logistics, and supply chain strategy. The symposium will take place June 1–2, 2026, at the Marriott Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Designed as a high-trust, high-impact forum, CDL 2026 convenes CEOs, CFOs, Chief Supply Chain Officers, policymakers, and institutional investors for candid, solution-focused discussions on the future of global trade. The event is curated by award-winning journalist and globally recognized trade expert Lori Ann LaRocco and produced by Pesti Group.

“At a time when supply chains are under unprecedented pressure, this symposium creates a space for real conversations and real solutions,” said LaRocco. “The most important insights emerge when leaders can speak openly, challenge assumptions, and collaborate on what comes next.”

CDL 2026 is intentionally designed to break away from traditional conference formats. Held under Chatham House Rules, the symposium prioritizes trust, discretion, and meaningful exchange. Attendees will participate in:

Private, executive-level discussions

Curated one-on-one interviews

Intimate breakout sessions

High-value networking with senior decision-makers

The program focuses on actionable strategies across key themes including supply chain resilience, geopolitical risk, trade finance, market intelligence, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The 2026 agenda features a distinguished lineup of global leaders and subject matter experts, including:

Jan Hoffman, Global Lead, Maritime Transport and Ports, The World Bank

Andrew Petrisin, Founder & CEO, Laneway.io and creator of the DOT FLOW project

Brandon Daniels, CEO, Exiger

Elenna Dugundji, Research Scientist, MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics

Peter Sand, Chief Shipping Analyst, Xeneta

Jeremy Jansen, Global Head of Receivables and Trade Finance, Wells Fargo

Andrew Siciliano and Brian Higgins, KPMG US

Ricuarte Vasquez, Administrator, Panama Canal Authority

Additional senior government officials (to be announced)



“Containers Don’t Lie is an opportunity for leaders to engage deeply on navigating an increasingly complex logistics landscape,” said Andrew Petrisin, Founder & CEO, Laneway.io and creator of the DOT FLOW project. “It’s about building resilient systems that can withstand future shocks.”

Sponsor companies will gain unparalleled access to high-level decision-makers, including CEOs, CFOs, CSCOs, and CCOs, who are actively seeking solutions, partnerships, and expertise to transform their supply chains.

Sponsor benefits include:

Premium brand positioning among top-tier global executives

Direct access to high-value business conversations

Opportunities to showcase expertise and thought leadership

Participation in a curated, trust-based environment

Customized sponsorship packages are available to align with strategic business objectives.

Due to the highly curated nature of the event, attendance is limited and primarily by invitation. Early engagement is strongly encouraged for both prospective attendees and sponsors.

About Containers Don’t Lie

Containers Don’t Lie Maritime Symposium brings the supply chain community to Washington, D.C.. Award-winning author and trade and logistics columnist Lori Ann LaRocco, former CNBC Senior Editor of Guests and Global Supply Chain Reporter has curated two days of education-first, execution-focused programming. Learn more at https://containersdontlie.com/

Charlie Pesti

charlie@pesti.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bef3a9a9-9db8-4b06-8d34-55c3e3dc1cd7