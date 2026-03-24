Adipic Acid Market to Surpass USD 8.93 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Demand for Nylon 6,6 and Lightweight Automotive Materials | SNS Insider

Austin, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Adipic Acid Market size is estimated at USD 5.98 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 8.93 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.09% over the forecast period.

The growth of the market is driven by increasing automotive lightweighting requirements, expanding textile and apparel manufacturing activity, and end-user industry demand for high-performance plastic components in electrical and electronics applications.





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The U.S. Adipic Acid Market is estimated at USD 1.36 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.03 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.08% from 2026 to 2035.

The strong demand for high-performance polyamide compounds in the automotive and textile industries, the well-established Nylon 6,6 manufacturing base, and the sophisticated chemical distribution infrastructure that links Gulf Coast production facilities to downstream industrial end users are the main reasons why the United States is the largest market for adipic acid.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The Nylon 6,6 resin segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 38.42% in 2025, owing to its dominant position as the primary downstream derivative of adipic acid and strong automotive and electrical engineering plastics demand globally. The polyurethane segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 4.68% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing demand for flexible and rigid polyurethane foams in construction insulation, automotive seating, and consumer furniture applications.

By Application

By 2025, the plasticizers segment contributed the largest revenue share of 24.17% due to widespread use of adipate ester plasticizers in flexible PVC formulations for wire and cable insulation, food packaging films, and medical device tubing applications. The food additives segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 4.85% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing use of food-grade adipic acid as an acidulant, pH control agent, and leavening component in processed food, beverage, and bakery product formulations globally.

By End-User Industry

The automotive segment accounted for the largest share of the adipic acid market with about 27.63%, owing to its direct dependence on Nylon 6,6 resin and fiber for under-hood components and fuel line tubing, air bag fabrics globally. the packaging segment is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 4.91% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as food and consumer goods packaging manufacturers seek adipic acid-based polyurethane adhesives to improve pack integrity, shelf life, and regulatory compliance.

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Regional Insights:

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.74%, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the adipic acid market due to rising awareness of high-performance polymer materials, government investment in domestic chemical manufacturing capacity, and the expansion of the textile and automotive industries in China, India, and South Korea.

Due to a well-established Nylon 6,6 resin and fiber production base, strict EPA emission control regulations encouraging investment in cleaner adipic acid synthesis technologies, and growing end-user awareness of the performance benefits of adipate ester plasticizers and polyurethane systems, North America held the largest revenue share of the adipic acid market in 2025, which is more than 34.28%.

Rising Demand for Nylon 6,6 in Automotive Lightweighting and Textile Manufacturing to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Growing use of polyamide-based engineering plastics for engine covers, air intake manifolds, and structural brackets, OEM preference for weight-reduction materials that meet Euro 7 and CAFE fuel economy standards, and expanding fast-fashion and performance apparel manufacturing activity in Asia Pacific are the main factors driving the adipic acid market share. The base of the market, the penetration of the fiber-grade adipic acid and nylon 6,6 resin markets, and the expansion of the worldwide market share are all being driven by these solutions for polymer performance improvement and cost-effective fiber production.

Key Players:

BASF SE

Invista S.à r.l.

Lanxess AG

Ascend Performance Materials

Radici Group

Solvay S.A.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Toray Industries, Inc.

China Shenma Group Co., Ltd.

Huafon Group Co., Ltd.

Lihua Chemical

Haili Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Shandong Hongye Chemical Co., Ltd.

Verdezyne, Inc.

Rennovia Inc.

BioAmber Inc.

Covestro AG

Grupo Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

Hanwha Solutions Corporation

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, BASF SE expanded its adipic acid production capacity at the Ludwigshafen facility with an upgraded N2O catalytic abatement system, reducing nitrous oxide emissions per metric ton of adipic acid produced by 34% and strengthening its sustainability credentials for European automotive and packaging customers.

In June 2024, Invista S.à r.l. announced an expansion of its adipic acid intermediate supply agreements with three major Asian Nylon 6,6 resin manufacturers, securing long-term procurement contracts to support growing polyamide engineering plastics demand across automotive and electrical component end-use sectors.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Production Capacity & Feedstock Utilization Analysis – helps you understand capacity utilization trends, conversion efficiency, and regional production cost dynamics, enabling better assessment of supply-side efficiency and cost competitiveness.

– helps you understand capacity utilization trends, conversion efficiency, and regional production cost dynamics, enabling better assessment of supply-side efficiency and cost competitiveness. Bio-Based Vs. Conventional Production Share Insights – helps you evaluate the shift toward sustainable production routes and compare capacity share between bio-based and petrochemical adipic acid.

– helps you evaluate the shift toward sustainable production routes and compare capacity share between bio-based and petrochemical adipic acid. Emission Intensity & Environmental Compliance Metrics – helps you assess N₂O emission levels, adoption of abatement technologies, and compliance with global regulations, supporting sustainability and carbon reduction strategies.

– helps you assess N₂O emission levels, adoption of abatement technologies, and compliance with global regulations, supporting sustainability and carbon reduction strategies. Downstream Demand & Application Analysis – helps you identify consumption trends across nylon 6,6, polyurethane, food-grade applications, and plasticizers, uncovering key demand drivers and growth segments.

– helps you identify consumption trends across nylon 6,6, polyurethane, food-grade applications, and plasticizers, uncovering key demand drivers and growth segments. Pricing Trends & Feedstock Cost Impact – helps you understand price movements, crude oil and cyclohexane cost influence, and margin fluctuations across regions.

– helps you understand price movements, crude oil and cyclohexane cost influence, and margin fluctuations across regions. Trade Flow & Market Competitiveness Insights – helps you analyze import-export dynamics, regional trade flows, and pricing differentials between bio-based and conventional products, enabling strategic market positioning.

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