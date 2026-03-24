BHT Genesis Nodes: Web3 Gaming Revenue Opportunity 2026





Physical Devices Combined With On-Chain Revenue Building Web3 Gaming Income New Model

HONG KONG, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balance Hub Terminal (BHT) has officially announced the global opening of Genesis Nodes recruitment, while unveiling its core positioning and 2026 development roadmap. BHT is built around large-scale physical device operations, constructing a Web3 gaming infrastructure-level revenue network, dedicated to transforming traditional gaming income into a scalable and on-chain verifiable long-term revenue system.

Genesis Nodes Now Open

BHT Genesis Nodes are positioned as long-term structural seats on the platform, tied to revenue rights and dividend rights, rather than short-term financial products. Two node types are now available:

Genesis Platinum Node, priced at 2000 USD1, comes with 4 devices and 20 account clusters. Core benefits include: weighted custodial revenue shares, strategic partner token airdrops, ecosystem whitelist access, blind box participation, and NFT priority access.

Genesis Black Gold Node, priced at 5000 USD1, comes with 10 devices and 50 account clusters. On top of Platinum Node benefits, it adds game transaction fee flow shares and higher ecosystem priority rights.

Additionally, BHT has allocated 5 percent of platform profits as a Genesis Community Long-Term Incentive Pool, dedicated to rewarding outstanding nodes, market expansion contributors, and long-term ecosystem co-builders.

"Genesis Nodes represent the initial structural layer of the BHT ecosystem. Participation is not just about revenue—it is about being deeply aligned with the platform's long-term growth. From the beginning, we wanted to redefine early participation as a longer-term, more structured equity position."

— BHT Team

Core Positioning and Three-Layer Architecture

BHT is not a traditional gaming yield project, but a structurally organized platform that industrializes revenue generation. The platform operates on a Base Layer plus Platform Layer plus Growth Layer framework:

The Base Layer is the gaming farming guild, supported by device hosting and AI orchestration, integrating Web2 gaming income and Web3 yield generation into predictable stable cash flow.

The Platform Layer centers on Bounty Hunter, deployed on MOVAChain, handling on-chain settlement, revenue distribution and assetization, converting cash flow into scalable platform assets.

The Growth Layer connects NEXARCADE and partner GameFi and prediction-style applications, serving as an activity engine to increase user engagement, expand asset utility, and strengthen internal economic circulation.

The core logic of the overall architecture: real revenue as the foundation, platform amplifies revenue, ecosystem keeps operations running.

Token Economics Mechanism

BHT is the platform core token, with a fixed supply of 1 billion. The release mechanism is tied to ecosystem activity—the higher the participation, the faster the release, the higher the overall yield.

A distinctive feature of the model is that GameFi participation directly generates assets. Equipment and items earned through gameplay can be traded and monetized; even without winning, players can obtain valuable game assets. This design creates a full economic loop: gameplay participation, asset generation, market circulation.

2026 Development Roadmap

Q1: Official platform launch, global node and guild recruitment begins, device capacity expansion, Bounty Hunter technical integration complete, NEXARCADE public release, platform-level API architecture completed.

Q2: BHT Labs officially established, BHT API Beta version opens, prediction market cooperation and competition partnerships launch.

Q3: Joint design of game asset models, new project incubation begins.

Q4: Multi-project parallel integration complete, governance and profit-sharing mechanism standardized.

2027 and beyond: BHT aims to build a global, multi-chain, multi-guild revenue and financial channel network.

"BHT's positioning is not merely a single GameFi product, but a broader revenue and ecosystem infrastructure layer. Cash flow is the foundation, platform architecture is the amplifier, and ecosystem participation is the long-term growth engine."

— BHT Team

Investment Background and Ecosystem Support

BHT is backed by Balance Hub Terminal Inc., a US-registered technology investment institution, and MOVA Labs, a blockchain infrastructure technology developer, providing investment and technical support.

Ecosystem partners include Aqua1 Foundation, Join The Planet Foundation, and USD1Swap, among others.





About BHT

Website: bhtfinance.com X: @bhtfinance Telegram: t.me/bhtfinance





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