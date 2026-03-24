Holganix Named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026 List

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holganix , a regenerative agriculture company revolutionizing the way the world grows since 2010, has been named as one of Fast Company’s prestigious Most Innovative Companies of 2026. The list recognizes companies across the world that are moving the needle for business and culture. This accomplishment underscores Holganix’s commitment to protecting the American farmer and American soil, while offering global agriculture a proven model for regenerative growth that allows farmers, communities, and the planet to thrive. Holganix also earned the number one spot in the agriculture category, which highlights companies improving how to feed the world while putting less stress on the planet.

“Agriculture sits at the intersection of some of the most pressing challenges facing our society, including a rapid decline in soil health, food insecurity, and chemical overuse. Our work at Holganix is demonstrating that regenerative farming can become a mainstream practice that delivers benefits to the planet, the farmers, and future generations,” said Barrett Ersek, Founder and CEO at Holganix. “We’re honored to have our dedication to the mass adoption of regenerative agriculture, and the measurement of its impact, recognized by Fast Company.”

Holganix enables farmers to reduce fertilizer use by up to 40% in year one without sacrificing yield with its Bio 800+, a microbial inoculant that boosts soil health and crop resilience. The Company’s Horizons digital platform then takes data from 18-inch soil samples and combines them with satellite and farm equipment data to build a one-of-a-kind information set helping farmers see the immediate impact of Bio 800+ and the smart-farming practices it enables. In the past 12 months, more than 3 million acres across the United States have committed to using Bio 800+ through Holganix’s Farm Possible Program. Farmers are adopting regenerative agriculture practices in 1/3 of the time, because Holganix’s innovations make regenerative farming practical, profitable, and scalable.

The measurable outcomes from farmers adopting regenerative practices in the Farm Possible program, from fertilizer reductions to water savings, carbon sequestration, and community benefits, are then packaged into environmental assets through Holganix’s environmental assets division HGX , which connects farm-level stewardship with corporate sustainability goals. This provides a newly generated revenue stream for farmers, while helping corporations gain transparent, measurable impact towards their sustainability goals.

Holganix’s end-to-end solutions in regenerative agriculture, from the farm to data measurement, farmer support and corporate sustainability impacts, are allowing the Company to drive mass adoption of regenerative ag at scale. The impact on the country’s soil as a result means cleaner water, healthier food, greater food security, and fewer chemicals used.

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies can now be found at fastcompany.com .

About Holganix:

Holganix is a soil health company with nearly two decades of experience supporting American farmers. Our flagship microbial products/technology, Bio 800+, acts like a probiotic for soil reducing the need for chemical inputs (such as fertilizers), boosting yields, improving water efficiency, and dramatically increasing the soil’s ability to capture, use and store carbon. Our mission is simple: bring life back to soils and help farmers and their communities thrive.