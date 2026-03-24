Baylor Genetics Connects with Genetic Counselors to Advance Answers in Rare and Undiagnosed Disease

HOUSTON, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baylor Genetics, a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of comprehensive genetic tests and diagnostic services, today announced it will be participating in two upcoming genetic counselor conferences:

The Pennsylvania Association of Genetic Counselors Annual Conference in Harrisburg, PA on Friday, March 27.





The Georgia Association of Genetic Counselors Annual Education Conference in Atlanta, GA on Friday, March 27.





Baylor Genetics will have a table at each event where teammates will be available to discuss how Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) can provide deeper insights into rare and undiagnosed diseases, help shorten the diagnostic odyssey, and support care decisions.

Baylor Genetics recently announced enhancements to its WGS test with the addition of optical genome mapping (OGM) and long‑read sequencing (LRS) as supplemental technologies. These advanced technologies — along with RNA Sequencing — enable the company’s WGS test to go beyond standard sequencing approaches, providing a more precise view of a patient’s genome and delivering more answers to help guide patient care and outcomes.

“We work alongside genetic counselors every day, and their expertise is essential to delivering thoughtful, patient-centered care,” said Kengo Takishima, Chairman and CEO of Baylor Genetics. “From our internal genetic counselors who support providers in navigating complex results, to our external partners who guide patients and families through testing decisions, collaboration is at the heart of how we operate.”

About Baylor Genetics

Baylor Genetics is a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of comprehensive genetic tests and diagnostic services, from clinical-grade genomic sequencing to expert interpretation, including Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and focused panels. Baylor Genetics combines rapid and comprehensive precision diagnostics options with the support of genetic counselors to help clinicians avoid a lengthy diagnostic odyssey for their patients, guide medical management, and ensure no patient with a genetic disorder gets left behind. Baylor Genetics’ testing menu covers family planning, pregnancy, neonatal and pediatric testing, oncology, pharmacogenomics and many other specialized testing options. Located in Houston’s Texas Medical Center, Baylor Genetics serves clients in 50 states.

PR Contact

SVM PR

baylorgenetics@svmpr.com

(401) 490-9700