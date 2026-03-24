Press release – No. 6 / 2026

Zealand Pharma Establishes U.S. Research Hub in Cambridge, Massachusetts to Expand Drug Discovery Capabilities and Accelerate Medicine Creation

New research hub in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in the greater Boston area, expands global discovery capabilities, combining Zealand Pharma’s more than 25 years of expertise in peptides and metabolic health with Boston’s biotech innovation ecosystem.

Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, Massachusetts, March 24, 2026 - Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company transforming the future of metabolic health, today announced the establishment of a new research hub in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in the greater Boston area. The facility will serve as Zealand Pharma’s primary U.S. address and is expected to be operational from September 2026.

“The Cambridge hub is a tangible commitment and an important addition to our research footprint – complementing the strong and active research already taking place in Denmark and marking another important step in our ambition to become a leader in obesity and metabolic health,” said Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zealand Pharma.

Zealand Pharma’s Cambridge hub is designed to expand the Company’s global research capabilities and strengthen its ability to tap into world-class talent, technologies, and partnerships in one of the world’s leading life science ecosystems. The site will enhance the company’s research platform through AI-driven drug discovery, advanced automation, and next-generation molecule creation, accelerating the translation of scientific insight into innovative medicines.

Cambridge is a premier destination for startups, biotech, and life sciences with over 600 companies and is home to the world’s leading academia and research scholars. Located at 35 CambridgePark Drive, the site is a purpose-built lab property owned by Healthpeak (NYSE: DOC), supporting Zealand Pharma’s growth within the Cambridge innovation ecosystem. The research hub’s strategic location will enable close collaboration with local partners to develop artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and automation models that enhance the quality and efficiency of drug design and expand the pharmacological reach of the Company’s research platform. This will expand Zealand Pharma’s research platform beyond its core peptide expertise, adding hybrid modalities for tissue-selective targeting such as antibody-peptide conjugates (APCs) and siRNAs, in support of the Company’s Metabolic Frontier 2030 strategy, and Zealand Pharma is actively recruiting to the site in Cambridge.

“Cambridge, Massachusetts is one of the world's great engines of biotech innovation, and we are excited to build our research hub where the metabolic expertise of Denmark and multi-modal platform capabilities from Cambridge can come together,” said Utpal Singh, Chief Scientific Officer of Zealand Pharma. “This hub will deepen our discovery capabilities for medicine creation and help us move from idea to clinic faster.”

Founded in Denmark, with research hubs in Søborg, Copenhagen, and Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zealand Pharma is a global biotech built on nearly three decades of expertise in peptide discovery, design, and development, with a strong track record of stabilizing and advancing some of the most challenging peptide therapeutics.

In addition to the research laboratories, Zealand Pharma’s Cambridge site will include office space, meeting rooms, and collaborative areas for colleagues from across the organization, as the company expands its presence in the U.S.

About Zealand Pharma

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on advancing medicines for obesity and metabolic health. Combining more than 25 years of peptide R&D expertise with a proprietary data platform that leverages advanced data driven and AI/ML approaches, Zealand Pharma aims to lead a new era in obesity and metabolic health.

To date, more than ten Zealand Pharma invented drug candidates have entered clinical development, of which two products have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The Company has collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners for research, development, and commercialization.

Founded in 1998, Zealand Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.zealandpharma.com.

Forward looking statements

This company announcement contains “forward-looking statements”, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 in the United States, as amended, even though no longer listed in the United States this is used as a definition to provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events regarding the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, the timing of the company’s clinical trials and the reporting of data therefrom and the company’s significant events and potential catalysts in 2026 and financial guidance for 2026. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “will,” “would”, and other words and terms of similar meaning. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect, and which include, but are not limited to, unexpected costs or delays in clinical trials and other development activities due to adverse safety events or otherwise; unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; our ability to successfully market both new and existing products; changes in reimbursement rules and governmental laws and related interpretation thereof; government-mandated or market-driven price decreases for our products; introduction of competing products; production problems; unexpected growth in costs and expenses; our ability to effect the strategic reorganization of our businesses in the manner planned; failure to protect and enforce our data, intellectual property and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may reject, fail to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates or expansion of product labelling; failure to obtain regulatory approvals in other jurisdictions; exposure to product liability and other claims; interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; unexpected contract breaches or terminations; inflationary pressures on the global economy; and political uncertainty. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations in any forward-looking statement. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release/company announcement and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this release/announcement. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. Information concerning pharmaceuticals (including compounds under development) contained within this material is not intended as advertising or medical advice.

Zealand Pharma® is a registered trademark of Zealand Pharma A/S.

Contacts

Adam Lange (Investors)

Vice President, Investor Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: alange@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Anis Ahmadi (Investors)

Investor Relations Manager

Zealand Pharma

Email: neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Rachel James-Owens (Media)

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: RJamesOwens@zealandpharma.com

Andreas Hylleberg Mølleskov (Media)

Director, External Communications

Zealand Pharma

Email: AHylleberg@zealandpharma.com

Amber Fennell, Jessica Hodgson, Sean Leous (Media)

ICR Healthcare

Email: ZealandPharma@icrhealthcare.com

+44 (0) 7739 658 783

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