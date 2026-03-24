Global Virus Network Awards Education & Training Grants to Advance Next-Generation Virology Research and Pandemic Preparedness

TAMPA, Fla., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Virus Network (GVN), a coalition of leading virologists connecting more than 90 Centers of Excellence and Affiliates in over 40 countries dedicated to advancing research, collaboration, and pandemic preparedness, today announced the recipients of $90,000 in 2025 Education and Training Grants, supporting emerging scientists and institutions advancing translational virology, genomic surveillance, data-driven preparedness, and global health equity.

The grants strengthen a growing pipeline of researchers developing innovative approaches to diagnostics, pathogen surveillance, viral evolution, and therapeutics. Awardees represent universities and research institutions spanning North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

“Preparing the next generation of virology leaders is essential to global pandemic preparedness,” said Sten Vermund, MD, PhD, chief medical officer of the Global Virus Network and dean of the University of South Florida College of Public Health. “These grants support the emerging talent that will translate discovery into diagnostics, surveillance, and clinical impact.”

“This initiative reflects our commitment to expanding the global workforce in translational virology and preparedness,” said Mathew Evins, chief executive officer and managing executive of the Global Virus Network. “By investing in education and training, GVN is strengthening the scientific and institutional capacity needed to confront viral threats and protect public health. We see this program as a foundation, with plans to significantly grow the number and size of grants awarded through additional partnerships and support.”

Awarded Projects & Recipients

• Sarah Uhm, MD-PhD Scholar, University of Nebraska Medical Center: Improved Diagnostics for West Nile Virus

Sarah Uhm was awarded a $15,000 grant for NE WINGS: Nebraska WNV Immunity and Geographic Surveillance, an effort to develop a novel multiplex serologic assay to detect host immune responses to West Nile virus (WNV) and mosquito salivary proteins. The approach may improve diagnostic accuracy, expand the testing window, and generate new insights into vector exposure and immune activation, laying the groundwork for enhanced WNV surveillance systems.

• Marco Salemi, PhD, University of Florida Emerging Pathogens Institute: AI & Genomic Intelligence Workshop

A $15,000 training grant supports a new workshop, Genomic Data Intelligence – AI and Molecular Epidemiology for Infection Preparedness, led by Dr. Marco Salemi, a global leader in phylogenetics and molecular epidemiology. The program will equip early-career researchers and public health professionals with skills in viral genomic analysis, machine learning, and epidemic surveillance.

• Demetrice Jordan, PhD, MPH, MA, Harvard Medical School / Broad Institute: Equity-Focused Wastewater Surveillance

Dr. Demetrice Jordan received a $15,000 grant for Bridging Health Geography and Viral Genomics, a training initiative focused on Nigeria and South Africa to develop a scalable wastewater surveillance framework for underserved community populations historically underrepresented in pathogen surveillance systems.

• Robert Andreata Santos, PhD, Institut Pasteur de São Paulo: Urban Virome Surveillance

Dr. Robert Andreata Santos was awarded a $15,000 grant for Urban Virome Surveillance, a project investigating viral diversity in rodent populations in São Paulo, Brazil, to map zoonotic risk, viral circulation, and environmental factors in one of the world’s most densely populated megacities.

• Amal George, PhD, Manipal Institute of Virology: Nanotherapeutics for Drug-Resistant Herpesvirus

Dr. Amal George received a $15,000 grant to develop a structure-guided, 3D model-based framework for nanotherapeutics targeting drug-resistant herpes simplex virus. In partnership with UNMC, the project integrates nanoformulation, advanced tissue modeling, in vivo testing, and machine learning to predict antiviral resistance and accelerate therapeutic development.

• Hongshuo Song, MD, PhD, University of South Florida Institute for Translational Virology & Innovation: Virulence & Neutralization in HIV-1

Dr. Hongshuo Song was awarded a $15,000 grant for Deciphering the Neutralization Susceptibility and CD4 Subset Tropism of Highly Virulent Subtype B HIV-1, aiming to clarify mechanisms of viral immunopathogenesis, immune evasion, and susceptibility to broadly neutralizing antibodies in emerging VB HIV-1 strains. The project will also determine whether there is potential co-evolution between HIV-1 virulence and antigenicity

The Education and Training Grants complement GVN’s global training mission, which includes short courses, workshops, high school programs, webinars, mentorship programs, and translational initiatives, alongside the GVN Annual International Scientific Meeting and regional scientific meetings that convene virologists from around the world to advance collaboration and preparedness for emerging viral threats.

“Scientific innovation depends on a workforce that is global, diverse, and well trained,” added Mr. Evins. “These awards demonstrate GVN’s commitment to that future.”

About the Global Virus Network

The Global Virus Network (GVN) is a worldwide coalition comprising 90+ Virology Centers of Excellence and Affiliates across 40+ countries, whose mission is to facilitate pandemic preparedness against viral pathogens and diseases that threaten public health globally. GVN advances knowledge of viruses through (i) data-driven research and solutions, (ii) fostering the next generation of virology leaders, and (iii) enhancing global resources for readiness and response to emerging viral threats. GVN provides the essential expertise required to discover and diagnose viruses that threaten public health, understand how such viruses spread illnesses, and facilitate the development of diagnostics, therapies, and treatments to combat them. GVN coordinates and collaborates with local, national, and international scientific institutions and government agencies to provide real-time virus informatics, surveillance, and response resources and strategies. GVN's pandemic preparedness mission is achieved by focusing on Education & Training, Qualitative & Quantitative Research, and Global Health Strategies & Solutions. The GVN is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, please visit www.gvn.org.

Media Contact:

Nora Samaranayake

nsamaranayake@gvn.org

Global Virus Network

