Standard Premium Reports Strong 2025 Fiscal Year Results with 24% Net Income Growth and Portfolio Expansion

MIAMI, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX) (“Standard Premium”), a leading specialty finance company, today announces compelling financial and operational results for the 2025 fiscal year, highlighting growth in the Company’s receivables portfolio, net income, strong earnings per share (EPS) and double-digit return-on-equity.

“These results demonstrate our continued ability to execute on a proactive growth strategy while maintaining strong financial discipline and the dedication of our team to continue achieving record-breaking profits,” says William Koppelmann, CEO, Standard Premium. “With a solid foundation in place, enhanced liquidity through our new credit facility and a focus on strategic expansion opportunities, we are well-positioned to drive sustained performance and deliver long-term value for shareholders. We look forward to building on this momentum throughout 2026.”

Key financial highlights include:

$158 million in loan originations

Receivables portfolio of $72.8 million, an increase of 14%

17.9% earned interest rate

24% increase to net income to $1.2 million

EPS of $0.37, increase of 27.5%

Diluted EPS of $0.29, increase of 20.8%

Positive operating cash flow of $2.8 million, a 56% increase

New $115 million line of credit, leading to a lower cost of funds and expansion opportunities extending into 2026 and beyond

Return-on-equity of 17.6%

Quarterly dividends authorized and paid and fully up to date





Standard Premium continues to deliver strong earnings growth and improved cost of capital, positioning the Company to continue delivering strong value to clients, shareholders and investors.

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX), is a specialty finance company which has financed premiums on over $2 Billion of property and casualty insurance policies since 1991. We currently operate in 42 states and are seeking M&A opportunities of synergistic businesses to leverage economies of scale. https://www.standardpremium.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended with regard to our anticipated future growth and outlook. Our actual results may differ from expectations presented or implied herein and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or results.

Additional information concerning risk factors relating to our business is contained in Item 1A Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2026 which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on the Investor Relations section of our website, standardpremium.com.

Media:

Nicholas Turchiano

CPR Marketing

nturchiano@cpronline.com

201-641-1911x35