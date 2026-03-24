Vancity Challenges “Broken” Banking Status Quo: Launches New Era to Serve Canadians Better

TERRITORIES OF MUSQUEAM, SQUAMISH AND TSLEIL-WAUTUTH NATIONS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s banking sector is broken, leaving too many people behind.

Banking in Canada lacks competition and Canadians pay the price. Financial institutions meant to support Canadians feel distant, rigid, and unresponsive. They underserve or ignore aspiring homeowners, small businesses, and diverse communities who can’t access the financing and support they need.

Vancity says it’s time to step up for Canadians.

Today, BC’s largest credit union, launches a new era in values-led banking, marked by innovation, flexibility, and responsiveness to the way Canadians actually live today.

“Canadians deserve better banking,” said Wellington Holbrook, president and CEO of Vancity. “Too many people and businesses are underserved because the banking sector often lacks the imagination to see what’s possible. Our goal is simple: banking that helps people get ahead, not just get by.”

With an 80-year history of disrupting the norms of banking, Vancity is recommitting to banking done differently and delivering the products and services people actually need.

“We’re on a mission to make banking work for all Canadians,” said Holbrook. “We have a history of innovation and our values-led approach guides all our services, including our supports for entrepreneurs, advancing Indigenous economic development, financing affordable housing and backing climate solutions that strengthen local economies.”

As expectations of banking services evolve, Vancity says technology should simplify everyday tasks – not replace human support when people need it most.

Vancity’s redesigned website and new banking app make everyday banking simpler – while reinforcing services increasingly rare in the financial sector: access to real people and expert advice when it matters most.

Breaking from a broader industry trend, Vancity is also expanding access to in-person advice. The credit union opened a new advice-focused branch in Burquitlam earlier this year and plans to open two additional branches in British Columbia in 2026.

“We know people want easy digital tools for the simple things,” said Holbrook. “But when life gets complicated, they want to know automation hasn’t replaced access to expert advice. That’s why we’re investing in both.”

“For 80 years we’ve believed banking can be a force for change,” said Holbrook. “Now we’re focused on the next 80 – continuing to deliver banking designed for people, built on values and focused on a better future.”

CEO Interview Opportunity Today

Wellington Holbrook, President and CEO of Vancity, will be available today for in-person and virtual interviews from 2 to 5 pm at Vancity’s new Burquitlam branch.

Location: 510 Clarke Road, Coquitlam.

Contact: Interview can be arranged by contacting the media relations line below.

About Vancity

Vancity is a values-based financial co-operative serving the needs of its 585,000 member-owners and their communities, with offices and more than 60 branches located in Metro Vancouver and Squamish, the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast, the Vancouver and Gulf Islands and Alert Bay, within the territories of the Coast Salish and Kwakwaka'wakw Peoples. With $40 billion in assets plus assets under administration, Vancity is one of Canada's largest credit unions. Vancity uses its assets to help improve the financial well-being of its members while at the same time helping to develop healthy communities that are socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable.

Media Relations | Vancity

mediarelations@vancity.com

T: 778-837-0394