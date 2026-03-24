Veritext Legal Solutions Receives First Place Rankings in Multiple Categories in the Best of the National Law Journal 2026 Awards

LIVINGSTON, N.J., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, today announces the company has been recognized by the readers of the National Law Journal, taking first place and Hall of Fame placements in multiple categories in the 2026 Best of the National Law Journal awards.

The categories where the company took top honors include:

Best Legal Artificial Intelligence (AI) Provider

Best Continuing Legal Education Provider in the Nation (Hall of Fame)

Best Online CLE Provider (Hall of Fame)

Best Individual Mediator (Judge Joseph Spinola – Resolute, a Veritext company)

Best Online ADR Resource (Resolute, a Veritext Company) (Hall of Fame)

Best Video Deposition / Production Service (Veritext Legal Solutions / Golkow) (Hall of Fame)

Best Court Reporting & Deposition Service Provider (Veritext Legal Solutions / Golkow) (Hall of Fame)



In addition, Resolute Systems, a Veritext company, received second place and Hall of Fame recognition for the Best of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Provider and took first (Judge Joseph Spinola of Resolute, a Veritext company) and second place (Rodney Max of UWWM, a Veritext company) in Best Individual Mediator category.

Several of these wins include a Hall of Fame distinction, which recognizes sustained excellence through repeated recognition from National Law Journal readers.

Developed to help lawyers identify the finest legal products and service providers, the annual Best of the National Law Journal awards are a readers’ choice ranking of the top vendors that lawyers and firm administrators turn to first to keep their practices running smoothly. These awards showcase the businesses that stand out among their competitors in providing lawyers with the essentials they require to practice in today’s legal market.

“Receiving first place in multiple categories and Hall of Fame recognition in the National Law Journal’s Best Of awards is such an honor,” states Joseph Baker, COO of Veritext. “These awards are voted on by the readers of the publication, many of whom are clients, which makes this recognition that much more meaningful. To see the legal community acknowledge our leadership not only in court reporting and video, but also in legal AI, ADR, and continuing legal education, is a powerful validation of our commitment to innovation, reliability and client service.”

For more information on Veritext, go to www.veritext.com.

To view the full Best of National Law Journal 2026 results, visit https://www.law.com/nationallawjournal/best-of/2026.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation, ADR services, and state-of-the-art conference space across North America.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veritext

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com