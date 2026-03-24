FOTRIC Launches TK5Kit: Fully Equipped 320×240 Thermal Imaging Camera for Everyday Inspections

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOTRIC today launched the TK5Kit, a handheld 320×240 thermal imaging camera designed for everyday industrial and facility inspections. Priced at USD $899, the TK5Kit combines reliable thermal imaging performance with a fully equipped kit configuration, enabling technicians to perform fast and efficient diagnostics across HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and building inspection applications.

The TK5Kit is engineered as a complete inspection solution, delivered with a durable hard carrying case, soft carrying bag, rechargeable lithium batteries, and a wearable belt clip, allowing users to deploy immediately without additional accessories.





FOTRIC TK5Kit — Professional Thermal Imaging Starting at USD $899

Reliable Thermal Imaging for Daily Inspections

At the core of the TK5Kit is a 320×240 infrared detector, delivering clear and dependable thermal images for identifying temperature anomalies during routine inspections. The system features a 12 µm ceramic-packaged infrared sensor, providing stable thermal performance and accurate temperature measurement across a wide range of working environments.

With 40 mK thermal sensitivity, the TK5Kit can detect subtle temperature differences, particularly in indoor environments where small variations may indicate insulation issues, moisture intrusion, or airflow inefficiencies.

The focus-free lens design simplifies operation by eliminating manual adjustments, enabling technicians to perform quick and consistent inspections across multiple targets.

Key Specifications

320×240 thermal resolution — reliable imaging for routine inspections

12 µm ceramic-packaged sensor — stable thermal performance

Focus-free lens — fast inspections without manual adjustment

3.5-inch HD touchscreen display — clear thermal visualization

Fully equipped kit configuration — ready out of the box with hard carrying case, soft carrying bag, and wearable belt clip









FOTRIC TK5Kit —True 320×240 Thermal Imaging Camera with Ceramic-Packaged Detector

Fully Equipped Field-Ready Kit

Unlike standalone thermal cameras, the TK5Kit is delivered as a fully equipped kit configuration designed for real-world field work. The kit includes:

Rechargeable lithium batteries — extended runtime for daily inspections

Wearable belt clip — convenient access during active inspections

Hard carrying case & soft carrying bag — protection during transport and storage

1.5-year warranty — long-term professional use

This configuration helps technicians keep their equipment protected, accessible, and ready for use across multiple job sites.

Optimized for Indoor and Facility Inspections





FOTRIC TK5Kit in Action — Versatile Applications Across Industries

Equipped with a 49° wide-angle field of view, the TK5Kit allows users to scan large surfaces such as walls, ceilings, and ductwork efficiently, reducing the need for repositioning in confined spaces.

This makes the TK5Kit well suited for applications including:

HVAC system diagnostics

Electrical panel inspection

Building heat-loss detection

Mechanical equipment monitoring

Preventive maintenance inspections



By combining reliable thermal imaging performance with a complete kit configuration, the TK5Kit delivers an accessible professional inspection solution starting at USD $899, making it well suited for technicians who require efficient and dependable thermal tools for everyday use.

FOTRIC TK5Kit — Real Sensor · Fully Equipped · For Real Professionals.

About FOTRIC

FOTRIC delivers advanced thermal and acoustic imaging solutions that enhance efficiency, safety, and reliability across industrial operations. From professional thermal cameras such as the P9 and V7 to acoustic imaging solutions like the TD2 Acoustic Camera, FOTRIC empowers industries with intelligent imaging technologies that support predictive maintenance, automation, and safety compliance.

Learn more at fotric.com or contact info@fotric.com to discuss how the TK5Kit can support your inspection needs.

Relative Links:

FOTRIC TK5Kit Thermal Imaging Camera

FOTRIC PMiX AcouTherm Camera

FOTRIC V7 Thermal Imaging Camera

FOTRIC TD2 Acoustic Imaging Camera

Contact Data:

FOTRIC Team

info@fotric.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9df2f4d7-1e04-4979-805a-05c56be97fe2

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de214a53-7cc9-4b7d-85e1-143374c27862