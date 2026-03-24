LiTime Launches Spring Black Friday 2026 with Up to 60% Off, Powering Outdoor Energy Upgrades

Shenzhen, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime , a leading provider of LiFePO4 batteries, recently announced the launch of its highly anticipated Spring Black Friday Sale 2026. Running from March 9 to March 31 (PDT), the event introduces a wide range of spring black friday deals designed for RV, marine, golf cart, and off-grid users seeking reliable and efficient energy upgrades.

“Our Spring Black Friday event is designed to deliver exceptional value through high-performance lithium battery solutions for customers preparing for the upcoming outdoor season,” said a LiTime spokesperson. “With tiered discounts, exclusive perks, and limited-time offers, it’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade to smarter, more efficient lithium power.”





Spring Black Friday Event Highlights

The spring black friday sale is structured to provide maximum value throughout the entire period:

Spend & Save Tiers: Get 6% off orders over $400, 7% off orders over $700, or 8% off orders over $1200.

Get 6% off orders over $400, 7% off orders over $700, or 8% off orders over $1200. VIP 2X Points: Loyalty members earn double points on all purchases.

Loyalty members earn double points on all purchases. Flash Sales: During the event, multiple 24–72 hour limited-time promotions will feature 4 selected products per round. Customers can follow LiTime’s official email updates for full details and schedules.

During the event, multiple 24–72 hour limited-time promotions will feature 4 selected products per round. New Subscriber Bonus: New customers receive a 6% discount code via email upon subscribing (available as a LiTime coupon code ).

New customers receive a 6% discount code via email upon subscribing (available as a ). Share & Earn: Refer a friend and both receive an extra 8% OFF coupon, plus 500 points when the friend completes a purchase.

Featured Spring Black Friday Products

RV Battery: LiTime 12V 100Ah Group 24 Bluetooth LiFePO4 Lithium Deep Cycle Battery

The LiTime 12V 100Ah Group 24 Bluetooth LiFePO4 Lithium Deep Cycle Battery is tailored for users seeking a reliable upgrade from traditional lead-acid batteries. Delivering 1280Wh of usable energy—up to 200% more than lead-acid while saving 25% space, it supports 100A continuous output and 500A peak discharge for stable operation of high-demand appliances. Equipped with Bluetooth monitoring and low-temperature protection, it ensures safe, intelligent, and efficient power for RV, marine, and off-grid applications.





RV Battery (High Capacity): LiTime 12V 320Ah Mini Bluetooth Lithium Battery for RV and Marine

The LiTime 12V 320Ah Mini Bluetooth Lithium Battery for RV and Marine redefines high-capacity power for users where space is critical. Delivering 4096Wh of energy while being 31% smaller and 55% lighter than comparable solutions, it offers maximum power density without compromise. Equipped with Bluetooth monitoring and a powerful 200A BMS, it provides a space-saving, high-performance, and intelligent energy solution.





Compact Marine Solution: LiTime 24V 100Ah Group 31 Bluetooth Lithium Battery for Trolling Motors

The LiTime 24V 100Ah Group 31 Bluetooth Lithium Battery for Trolling Motors is the smallest in its class—40.8% smaller than comparable 24V 100Ah batteries. Designed for 70–100 lb trolling motors, it delivers up to 2560W stable output while optimizing onboard space. With Bluetooth monitoring, 6000+ cycles, IP65 protection, and low-temperature cutoff, it ensures reliable performance in demanding marine environments.





Marine Power Solution: LiTime 36V 50Ah Marine Trolling Motor Lithium Bluetooth Battery

The LiTime 36V 50Ah Marine Trolling Motor Lithium Bluetooth Battery is designed for 100–120 lb trolling motors, offering powerful and efficient performance. Compared to three 12V 50Ah lead-acid batteries, it is 65% lighter while delivering 2.1× more energy and 3.3× longer lifespan. Equipped with Bluetooth monitoring, a smart BMS, and low-temperature protection, it ensures reliable power in all seasons.





Why Choose LiTime

In addition to these spring black friday deals, customers benefit from LiTime’s industry-leading support and service:

16+ Years of Expertise in LiFePO₄ technology

30-Day Free Returns

30-Day Price Match

5-Year Warranty on batteries

24-Hour Service Support

Free & Fast Shipping

About LiTime

Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations!

LiTime, the energy technology explorer, delivers reliable LiFePO₄ power systems for RV, marine, solar, and off grid use—energy you can plan on. Guided by Life & Discovery, LiTime combines 16 years of R&D and rigorous manufacturing with 380+ certifications to make lithium energy solutions smarter, safer, more flexible, and more affordable—helping explorers and professionals go farther with clean energy, from dream to plan to journey.

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