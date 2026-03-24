Rogers Celebrates Blue Jays 50th Season with First-Ever Fan Experiences & Giveaways

Launches “Rogers Game Day Owner” contest for Blue Jays superfans

Introduces “Winning Inning” with seat upgrades and memorabilia for Rogers customers

Gives away 5,000 tickets to Rogers customers including 500 tickets for Opening Night

TORONTO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate the Blue Jays 50th season, Rogers announced three new programs to bring customers and fans closer to Canada’s Team.

“As the proud owner of Canada’s team, we’re excited to celebrate 50 years of Blue Jays baseball with fans from across Canada,” said Edward Rogers, Chair of the Toronto Blue Jays and Executive Chair of Rogers Communications. “During this milestone season, we’re celebrating the fans that got us here, from first-time fans to lifelong fans.”

Launches Rogers Game Day Owner

Rogers is handing over ownership of Canada’s Team to the people who helped build the franchise - the fans. Open to all Blue Jays fans across Canada, Rogers is now accepting applications for a chance to win one of six exclusive Game Day Owner experiences for one day every month of the season:

April 7: World Series Rematch | vs. Dodgers

May 9: Barbie Day | vs. Angels

June 13: ALDS Rematch | vs. Yankees

July 20: AL East Matchup | vs. Rays

August 28: ALCS Rematch | vs. Mariners

September 12: Battle of the Birds | vs. Orioles

Successful applicants will enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime, all-access ownership experience that includes:

Behind-the-scenes access to Rogers Centre including the clubhouse

Meet and greet with a Blue Jays player

Watch batting practice with unique pregame on-field and dugout access

Pitch team executives with your ideas for the franchise

Meet broadcast personalities and tour Sportsnet studios

Sit in on Blue Jays manager media availability

Watch the game in premium seats in the new Rogers Terrace

In-stadium recognition and a signed team jersey

Private Jays Shop shopping spree

Travel and accommodation in Toronto, including a hotel room at Rogers Centre

Blue Jays fans who have ever watched a game and thought, “If I owned the team I would,” can submit their entry here.



Gives Away 5,000 Tickets to Rogers Customers

Rogers will give away 5,000 tickets to Rogers customers through its Rogers Beyond the Seat program including 500 tickets for Opening Night on Friday, March 27. The Opening Night giveaway will be in-person and via an online contest with details for both announced on Rogers Instagram. The social contest will launch on Wednesday, March 25, at 11 a.m. ET. Details of the in-person giveaway will be revealed at 7 a.m. ET on Friday, March 27 on Rogers Instagram.



Rogers will also give away thousands of tickets to customers throughout the season including tickets to Rogers Landing and 100-level seat upgrades. Visit Rogers.com/bluejays for details.



Introducing Canada’s Winning Inning

Rogers is also launching Canada’s Winning Inning for the 50th season. If a Blue Jays player gets a hit during the identified winning inning, Rogers customers watching the Sportsnet broadcast will have the chance to win exclusive collectable 50th season merchandise, autographed items and VIP experiences by texting a designated number.

During the designated winning inning at select home games, Rogers customers at Rogers Centre will have the chance to win ticket upgrades to premium 100-level seats, and discounts on food, beverage and merchandise.

About Rogers Communications Inc.:

Rogers is Canada’s communications, sports and entertainment company, and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

For more information:

media@rci.rogers.com

1-844-226-1338