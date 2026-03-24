UpSpring Launches “Play with Matches,” a Podcast Exploring Bold Ideas in Architecture, Design, and the Built Environment

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpSpring , a strategic public relations, marketing, and growth partner for architecture firms, interior design practices, and product manufacturers for the built space, announces the launch of a new podcast: Play with Matches. The podcast features conversations with architects, designers, marketers, and industry visionaries who aren’t afraid to strike a match, challenge conventions, and set the industry ablaze.

“At UpSpring, we’ve spent 17 years helping firms and product brands in the built environment build the kind of authority that gets them specified, selected, and shortlisted,” said Tiffany Rafii, CEO at UpSpring and host of the podcast. “Play with Matches is about celebrating the leaders and bold thinking behind that transformation—the creative strategies, the risks that paid off, and the ideas inspiring the next generation of architecture, design, and building product brands to dream bigger.”

Debuting March 24, 2026, the inaugural seven-episode season will be published weekly, distributed in collaboration with the SURROUND Podcast Network, a leading platform for design-focused storytelling. Season one features a lineup of dynamic leaders from across architecture, interior design, and the building product industry. Guests include:

• Pallavi Dean, Founder and Creative Director, Roar

• Bruce Redman Becker, President, Becker + Becker

• Avi Rajagopal, Editor-in-Chief, Metropolis

• Adaeze Cadet, Design Principal, HOK Los Angeles

• Natalie Hartkopf, Co-Founder and CEO, Hightower

• Kristi Bender & Wendy Schwartz, Co-Founders, Cuff Studio

• Amie Shao, Principal, MASS Group

Episodes explore topics at the intersection of creativity and business in the built environment—including brand building, thought leadership, media visibility, navigating market shifts, and what it takes for architecture firms, interior designers, and product manufacturers to stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Listen and Subscribe: Follow Play with Matches wherever you get your podcasts for conversations with the leaders shaping the future of architecture, design, and the built environment.

About UpSpring

UpSpring is a strategic PR, marketing, and growth partner for architecture firms, interior design practices, and product manufacturers for the built space. For more than 17 years, the agency has helped brands across the built environment turn expertise into market authority—driving specification, selection, and sustained revenue growth. More than just an agency, UpSpring is a strategic partner executing integrated communications strategies that build credibility and visibility in complex markets. In 2025, UpSpring received recognition from the PR Net 100 List, PR News Agency Elite List, and PR Daily’s Top Agencies Awards. Additional firm accolades include honors from the PRovoke Top 80, Hermes Creative Awards, MarCom Awards, and PR News’ Top Women Awards. For more information, visit www.weareupspring.com .



