National Association of Voice Actors Launches Latin Association of Voice Actors, Strengthening Efforts to Combat AI Fraud in Spanish-Language Entertainment

– LAVA to Empower Spanish-Speaking Voice Actors Worldwide to Protect Their Rights Against Unauthorized AI Voice Cloning –

– NAVA Co-Founders Tim Friedlander and Carin Gilfry to Speak on AI Panel

at VO Atlanta on Friday, March 27 –

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Voice Actors (NAVA) today announced the launch of the Latin Association of Voice Actors (LAVA), a dedicated unit representing Spanish-speaking voice actors from around the world. The launch arrives as the industry confronts a growing challenge: fraudulent AI voice cloning in Spanish-language entertainment.

As Spanish-language dubbing has expanded globally, voice actors have increasingly found their voices replicated by artificial intelligence without their consent or compensation. These AI-generated performances appear in major film releases, streaming content, and commercial productions, depriving artists of both control over their work and fair pay. There has been public outcry over “AI dubs,” prompting companies to remove them, as in the case of Amazon’s Banana Fish following backlash from viewers and voice actors alike. However, with limited legal frameworks in many Latin American countries to address AI voice theft, performers have been left vulnerable to exploitation.

“Spanish-speaking voice actors face unique challenges in this rapidly evolving industry,” said Memo Sauceda, President of LAVA and a Miami-based bilingual voice actor who has lent his voice in Spanish dubbing projects to Kevin Costner and John Travolta. “I’ve seen too many cases where actors discover their voices being used in productions they never agreed to work on, and LAVA gives us solidarity and a unified voice to demand accountability.

“Together with NAVA’s resources and expertise, we can raise awareness, educate members, and help them fight back against these fraudulent practices,” Sauceda said.

LAVA will operate as a unit under NAVA’s organizational structure, combining forces to provide Spanish-speaking and bilingual members with educational resources, advocacy, and networking opportunities.

“The voice acting community has always been about supporting one another, and LAVA represents that spirit on a global scale,” said Tim Friedlander, President and Co-Founder of NAVA, who will be speaking alongside Carin Gilfry, Vice President and Co-Founder of NAVA, on an AI panel at VO Atlanta this week. “By bringing together Spanish-speaking voice actors under one umbrella, we can share knowledge and strategies to protect our members from AI exploitation.”

LAVA launches with members originally organized as Organización de Voces Unidas (OVU) and will continue expanding its global membership. To learn more, visit lavavoices.org.

About LAVA

The Latin Association of Voice Actors (LAVA) represents Spanish-speaking voice actors from around the world, operating as a specialized unit within NAVA. LAVA provides resources, advocacy, and community support to voice performers working in Spanish-language markets. For more information, visit lavavoices.org .

About NAVA

The National Association of Voice Actors is a social impact non-profit dedicated to advocating for and advancing the voice acting industry through action, education, inclusion, and benefits. To learn more or become a member, visit www.navavoices.org .

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