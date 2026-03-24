Solitaire x Alex Armen Introduces Bespoke Engagement Ring Design Experience in Toronto

TORONTO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solitaire x Alex Armen, a prominent name in the fine jewellery industry, now proudly introduces the launch of their bespoke engagement ring design experience in Toronto. This design experience not only offers a client-first approach but also helps modern couples unlock unmatched craftsmanship and meaning in every detail.

A Design Experience That Sets the Bar High — Solitaire x Alex Armen believes in unique craftsmanship and discards the cookie-cutter design concept of mass-produced pieces. The new bespoke ring design experience offers clients the opportunity to create one-of-a-kind rings, blending contemporary aesthetics with timeless artistry.

The process begins with a private consultation with the designer and artist Alex Armen, where clients explain their vision and inspirations or provide AI-generated concepts of the ring they desire. Leveraging advanced digital rendering technology, Alex provides clients with a design visualization of their ring before it is crafted, ensuring that every detail, from stone selection to final finishes, is perfected. The final engagement ring is a highly personalized, innovative design that combines modern digital ideation with traditional craftsmanship.

“At Solitaire, our vision revolves around creating pieces that represent a client’s journey, values, and personal style. With our bespoke design process, each engagement ring is meticulously handcrafted, combining precision techniques with artisanal expertise to deliver exceptional results, each time,” Alex Armen.

About Solitaire x Alex Armen — One of Toronto's most exclusive jewellery boutiques, Solitaire x Alex Armen is renowned for its exquisite, handcrafted pieces and unique, custom creations. To help make your dream jewellery vision a reality and enjoy life's wonderful moments, Solitaire provides unmatched customization options, crafting items that are the ideal blend of high-quality materials, expert craftsmanship, ethical sourcing, and contemporary style. With thousands of happy clients and a 5-star Google rating, Solitaire redefines the modern jewellery experience in Toronto and strives to offer services that go beyond your expectations.

To learn more about our business, visit our website at https://solitairejewellery.com , send us an email at info@solitairejewellery.com , or call us directly at 888-626-9293

Press Details:

Company: Solitaire x Alex Armen

Website: https://solitairejewellery.com/

Email info@solitairejewellery.com

Contact: 416-867-1540

Address: 210 Victoria Street, Toronto, ON

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9132f16-2517-4fdc-931f-03eaec9412ae

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38b8c271-1706-4cbe-8d71-2476a2bd2a34