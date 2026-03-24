Amazon Health & Wellness Leader Ryan Thompson Joins Life Extension as Vice President of Business Development

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Extension, a top brand in vitamins and supplements, has tapped Ryan Thompson as its new Vice President of Business Development, overseeing its partnerships and retail sales and operations. Thompson previously led Amazon’s Health and Wellness category management team.

According to Life Extension Chief Executive Officer Paul Gilner, Thompson’s experience in wellness and ecommerce will facilitate the company’s growth. “Ryan has the experience and knowledge to help Life Extension provide a superior, consistent end-to-end experience to help both the company and our customers to thrive,” he said.

In addition to Amazon, Thompson has held roles at Revlon, driving the growth of their online premium beauty business, and Walmart eCommerce, managing their Sports Nutrition category. Thompson received both his bachelor’s and master's degrees from Duke University.

“I’ve always been drawn to mission-driven companies, and Life Extension is unmatched in its commitment to helping people live healthier, longer lives,” Thompson said. “I'm eager to lead the Sales and Business Development teams here to advance that mission.”

Life Extension’s complete product offering includes over 350 supplements across more than 40 health categories. It also offers laboratory testing and free educational resources, including Life Extension Magazine®, wellness blogs, and the Live Foreverish podcast.

About Life Extension®

For more than 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

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