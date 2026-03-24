PetPivot's Mission Goes Beyond the Litter Box: See How We're Supporting Shelters at Global Pet Expo Booth 2776

ORLANDO, Fla., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetPivot, the Oregon-based pet technology brand known for reliable, app-free automation, invites industry buyers, press, and partners to Booth 2776 at Global Pet Expo | March 25 – 27, 2026 | Orlando, FL to experience the AutoScooper 12—and discover how the company is scaling its mission to support cat shelters nationwide.

While showcasing its latest innovation, PetPivot will highlight a growing initiative: reducing the operational burden on shelters through product donations and the PetPivot Rescue Fund, which contributes $2 from every customer referral toward rescue organizations. The goal is simple—free up shelter staff from daily litter maintenance so they can focus on animal care, medical treatment, and adoption services. Meanwhile, by donating funds directly to shelters, PetPivot helps cover critical operational costs such as veterinary care, food, and facility improvements, ensuring that both time and financial resources are directed where they matter most: the well-being of cats awaiting their forever homes.

The model is already working. Through a partnership with Kitten Cove Inc , Elevated Communities Cat Cafe and Feline Fix , dedicated cat rescue organizations, PetPivot has donated AutoScooper units that have significantly reduced daily labor. Shelter staff spend less time on manual scooping and more time on high-impact care—changing litter every few days instead of every day. This proven outcome forms the foundation for PetPivot's plan to expand support to more shelters across the U.S. and internationally in 2026.





A key reason the AutoScooper succeeds in cat shelters, as well as in multi-cats home environments is its intentional design: no app, no Wi‑Fi, no subscription. Unlike "smart" devices that require connectivity, updates, or recurring fees, the AutoScooper is built to work reliably out of the box. The new AutoScooper 12 takes this further with hardware enhancements tailored for cats with specific needs, particularly in senior care or multi-cat households. An added entry footstep ensures accessibility for senior cats and kittens with limited mobility, while an increased number of advanced safety sensors provides extra protection during operation. For pet parents managing complex care routines or multiple pets, this combination of offline simplicity and enhanced hardware ensures the technology remains accessible, sustainable, and easy to maintain.





"We've seen firsthand how automation can transform a household's daily routine," says Jessie Peng, Spokesperson for PetPivot. "Our goal at Global Pet Expo is to show buyers and partners exactly how the AutoScooper 12 works—and how together, we can bring this relief to more homes. If you care about simplifying care for seniors, multi-cat households and animal protection, come visit us at Booth 2776 for a live demo."

Experience the AutoScooper 12 Live at Global Pet Expo Attendees are invited to PetPivot Booth 2776 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, March 25–27, 2026. At the booth, visitors can:

Watch live demos of the AutoScooper 12 in action—see how it cleans quietly, safely, and without connectivity.

of the AutoScooper 12 in action—see how it cleans quietly, safely, and without connectivity. Learn about the Shelter Support Program : How product donations, wholesale discounts, and retailer partnerships can help scale impact.

: How product donations, wholesale discounts, and retailer partnerships can help scale impact. Meet the PetPivot team : Discuss distribution opportunities, press interviews, or collaboration on shelter initiatives.

: Discuss distribution opportunities, press interviews, or collaboration on shelter initiatives. Request press kits or sample units: For qualified media and retail buyers.





PetPivot is actively seeking retail partners, distributors, and nonprofit collaborators who share its commitment to reliable, compassionate pet technology. The company will share details on its expanded donation framework and impact reporting at the Expo.

About PetPivot

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Oregon, USA, PetPivot is on a mission to be "Your Reliable Pet Sitter." Specializing in intelligent, app-free automatic cat litter solutions, PetPivot designs products that prioritize simplicity, privacy, and reliability. With over 300,000 units sold, PetPivot is committed to enhancing the human-pet bond while supporting community welfare through shelter partnerships and product donations.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Charlene Gao

Email: charlene.gao@digimentumpr.com

Website: petpivot.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec38f22e-b04d-4392-9ab7-574bb759e8f6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43f08ea9-9619-4c7d-8a10-ec1631cbd268

