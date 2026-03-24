Satellite Communication Market Size to Worth $257.12 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellite Communication Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Satellite Communication Market Size was valued at USD 101.69 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 257.12 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.72% over 2026–2035.”

Rising Demand for Global Connectivity and Data Services to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The need for dependable high-speed access in underserved and remote areas is driving the satellite communication market. The market has grown steadily as a result of the increased demand from defense, aviation, maritime, and enterprise networks for broadband internet, broadcasting, and secure communication services. Investment in cutting-edge satellite technologies, such as low Earth orbit (LEO) constellations and high-throughput satellites, keeps increasing coverage, bandwidth, and communication efficiency worldwide.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

SpaceX

Hughes Network Systems

Viasat Inc.

SES S.A.

Intelsat S.A.

Eutelsat Communications

Thales Alenia Space

Boeing Defense, Space & Security

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Cobham SATCOM

Gilat Satellite Networks

Inmarsat

Globalstar, Inc.

Telesat

Iridium Communications Inc.

Orbital ATK

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

L3Harris Technologies

Blue Origin

Satellite Communication Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 101.69 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 257.12 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.72% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation •By Component Type: (Transponders, Antennas, Receivers & Transmitters)

•By Technology: (Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), Satellite Telemetry Tracking & Control (TT&C), Satellite Broadband)

•By Application: (Broadcasting, Navigation & Positioning, Data Communication)

•By End User: (Government & Defense, Commercial Enterprises, Maritime & Aviation).





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component Type

In 2025, Transponders dominated with 48% share as they play a crucial role in the signal transmission for broadcasting, navigation and broadband services. Antennas are the fastest growing segment during 2026–2035 owing to the increasing need for high performance ground terminals and mobile satellite communication systems.

By Technology

In 2025, Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) dominated with 46% share as it is widely used in enterprise networks, providing remote facility connectivity, and broadband communication services. Satellite Broadband is the fastest growing segment during 2026–2035 owing to high-speed internet demand and rapid deployment of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations.

By Application

In 2025, Broadcasting dominated with 41% share as satellite has been used extensively for television distribution, radio broadcasting, and media transmission for a long time now. data communication has emerged as the fastest-growing application segment, with organizations depending more on satellite networks for providing broadband services, cloud connectivity services, and secure data transmission.

By End-User

In 2025, Government & Defense dominated with 44% share as it is largely dependent on secure communication, surveillance, intelligence gathering, and navigation systems. Maritime & Aviation is the fastest growing segment during 2026–2035 due to the demand for real-time communication, navigation, and high-speed onboard connectivity.

Regional Insights:

With a 43% market share in 2025, North America is the leading region in the satellite communication industry. Strong technological capabilities, significant investments in satellite infrastructure, and the concentration of significant satellite operators and aerospace firms in the U.S. and Canada all contribute to the region's advantages.

Throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, the satellite communication market is anticipated to develop at a rate of roughly 10.69% CAGR due to the fast expansion in regions, such as Asia Pacific. The fast rise has been fueled by increased funding for space programs, the development of satellite launches, and the need for high-speed communication among nations, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

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Recent Developments:

March 18, 2025 , Hughes Network Systems announced the expansion of its satellite broadband services to improve connectivity solutions for enterprise and government customers.

, Hughes Network Systems announced the expansion of its satellite broadband services to improve connectivity solutions for enterprise and government customers. July 9, 2025, Viasat expanded its satellite communication capabilities by advancing high-capacity satellite services to support growing global broadband demand.

Exclusive Sections of the Satellite Communication Market Report (The USPs):

ADOPTION & DEPLOYMENT TRENDS ANALYSIS – helps you understand satellite communication adoption across key sectors such as defense, telecom, aviation, maritime, and media, along with deployment trends across GEO, MEO, and LEO constellations.

– helps you understand satellite communication adoption across key sectors such as defense, telecom, aviation, maritime, and media, along with deployment trends across GEO, MEO, and LEO constellations. APPLICATION PENETRATION & USE-CASE INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate the integration of satellite communication in broadband, remote connectivity, navigation, and disaster management, identifying high-growth application areas.

– helps you evaluate the integration of satellite communication in broadband, remote connectivity, navigation, and disaster management, identifying high-growth application areas. PRODUCT INNOVATION & NETWORK INTEGRATION TRENDS – helps you assess demand for high-throughput satellites (HTS), advanced ground infrastructure, and integration with 5G, IoT, and global data networks.

– helps you assess demand for high-throughput satellites (HTS), advanced ground infrastructure, and integration with 5G, IoT, and global data networks. SERVICE RELIABILITY & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand performance requirements, spectrum regulations, orbital management, and safety standards shaping the industry landscape.

– helps you understand performance requirements, spectrum regulations, orbital management, and safety standards shaping the industry landscape. LEO CONSTELLATION SHIFT & TECHNOLOGY EVOLUTION – helps you identify the transition toward low Earth orbit satellites for low-latency and high-speed communication, enabling next-generation connectivity solutions.

– helps you identify the transition toward low Earth orbit satellites for low-latency and high-speed communication, enabling next-generation connectivity solutions. CUSTOMER ADOPTION DRIVERS & MARKET DEMAND FACTORS – helps you analyze key decision factors such as coverage, speed, reliability, and cost efficiency influencing end-user adoption.

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