A Hidden Shift in Critical Mineral Supply Chains Just Triggered Mining Stocks Into Motion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquityInsider.com Sector Commentary — A pivotal shift is already taking place in the global commodities market right now. Bloomberg's latest review of sovereign-led price floors shows a major structural realignment is here, and the quantitative data is hard to ignore. J.P. Morgan is now projecting a massive refined copper deficit of 330,000 metric tonnes in 2026 as historic underinvestment and mine disruptions finally collide[1]. This pressure point hit a boiling limit last month when the U.S. State Department gathered 54 nations for the Critical Minerals Ministerial. They committed over $10 billion to lock down scalable supply chains and signed eleven new bilateral agreements with key producing countries[2]. Undervalued operators are actively stepping up to fill this structural void: GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Intrepid Metals (TSXV: INTR) (OTCQB: IMTCF), Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK), United States Antimony (NYSE: UAMY), and Meridian Mining (TSX: MNO) are building multi-continent, district-scale portfolios just as sovereign capital begins repricing secure supply.

Recent industry analysis of Washington's emerging resource strategy points to Latin America as the new front line for securing proven reserves. Global governments are aggressively stepping in to decide who controls these critical mineral supply chains and which jurisdictions will actually earn sovereign-backed financing[3]. Policy experts at CSIS reviewed the recent Ministerial meetings and noted a crucial development for retail and institutional capital alike. These new international frameworks are establishing formal reference pricing and streamlined capital access for highly secure projects, positioning district-scale portfolios in stable, allied regions as the primary value drivers for the 2026 landscape[4].

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) is a junior mining explorer with active drill programs running on two continents, and the company just expanded its footprint. GoldHaven filed a technical report on three newly acquired mineral claims added to its Magno Project in northern British Columbia, pushing the property past 37,200 hectares in total size.

What makes this worth paying attention to is what those three claims contain. Each one carries a different type of mineral deposit, and they all sit on the same ground. That combination is what geologists look for when trying to determine whether an area has real district-scale potential, meaning the kind of footprint that can support multiple discoveries rather than just one.

At Lamb Mountain, historical drilling returned tungsten and molybdenum mineralization, with one interval grading 0.36% tungsten trioxide over nearly 25 metres. At Cassiar Moly, surface samples from a large intrusion-related system came back as high as 14.50% molybdenum disulfide across a zone covering roughly 2.5 square kilometres. At Lang Creek, Cominco Ltd. previously outlined a near-surface copper-zinc lens grading 1.52% copper and 0.90% zinc, with gold and silver also present. Tungsten is classified as a critical mineral by both the Government of Canada and the US Department of the Interior, and Canada currently has no primary domestic tungsten production.

"The combination of skarn-hosted tungsten-molybdenum at Lamb Mountain, a large intrusion-related molybdenum system at Cassiar Moly, and VMS copper-zinc at Lang Creek, all within the same property boundary, continues to validate our geological thesis," said Rob Birmingham, President and CEO of GoldHaven. "The Magno district is driven by a large, multi-phase magmatic system capable of generating multiple styles of mineralization across a wide footprint."

GoldHaven has a $2.0 million flow-through financing underway to fund 2026 exploration at Magno. At its Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil, the company recently completed its first diamond drilling program, confirming gold and copper anomalism at both its West and East targets. Phase 2 drilling is scheduled for mid-Q2 2026, with the West Target as the priority zone.

For investors watching the junior exploration space, GoldHaven is building out two separate project pipelines at the same time. Magno is growing into a multi-system critical minerals property in British Columbia while Copeçal advances toward a second drill program in Brazil's Alta Floresta Gold Province, a belt with a long track record of gold discoveries. The company's Brazilian critical minerals portfolio spans 123,900 hectares across three projects, giving it one of the larger land positions in the sector at its market stage.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for GoldHaven Resources at:

https://equity-insider.com/2025/10/02/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-historic-gold-district-exploration-2/

In other industry developments:

Intrepid Metals (TSXV: INTR) (OTCQB: IMTCF) completed the acquisition of Cave Creek Copper Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary that holds key patented and unpatented mining claims and surface rights forming part of the Corral Copper Project in Cochise County, Arizona, consolidating substantially all of the district's land position following a three-year share and cash payment schedule. The company now controls nearly the entire Corral Copper footprint — located 15 miles east of Tombstone and 22 miles north of the historic Bisbee camp — with only the MAN Property acquisition remaining, expected to close in the current calendar year.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) recently became a 14.7% equity stakeholder in Intrepid Metals, reflecting strategic institutional confidence in the Corral Copper Project, which encompasses over 50,000 meters of historical drilling across the Ringo, Earp, and Holliday Zones. With district-scale consolidation now substantially complete, Intrepid Metals is positioned to advance Corral through modern exploration and development studies targeting high-grade copper, silver, and zinc in a politically stable and infrastructure-rich Arizona jurisdiction.

United States Antimony (NYSE: UAMY) reported fiscal year 2025 results showing revenue of $39.26 million, up 163% year-over-year, driven by a 230% increase in average antimony selling prices following China's export controls in late 2024, with gross profit rising 185% to $9.87 million. The company secured $354 million in combined government and commercial industrial contracts during 2025 and ended the year with a cash and investment position of $91.3 million, up sharply from $18.2 million at year-end 2024.

"This past year represents the most significant period of growth and repositioning in our Company's history," said Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO of United States Antimony. "We more than doubled our revenues, materially expanded gross profit by almost 30%, secured multi-year government and commercial industrial contracts worth a combined $354 million, made investments in future critical mineral mining projects, and restarted domestic antimony mining operations of our own in Montana."

The company is reiterating its 2026 gross revenue guidance of $125 million, anticipating improved margins as internally mined Montana feedstock begins flowing through its recently acquired flotation facility in Radersburg. United States Antimony also expects to become the first North American tungsten producer in more than twelve years, positioning itself across multiple critical mineral supply chains as it expands beyond its core antimony business.

Meridian Mining (TSX: MNO) outlined an accelerated 2026 programme following the close of its CAD$57.5 million financing, moving up long-lead item procurement and civil works at the Cabaçal Au-Cu-Ag mine in Brazil's Mato Grosso state, with a Definitive Feasibility Study delivery targeted for Q4 2026 and production restart aimed for end of 2028. Infill drilling at Santa Helena Central returned high-grade polymetallic intersections including 2.6 meters grading 2.4 g/t Au, 1.7% Cu, 93.2 g/t Ag, 15.7% Zn, and 2.6% Pb in drill hole CD-806.

"Working off a strong financial base, Meridian is now financed beyond Cabaçal's final investment decision into early construction works, and we are accelerating the necessary programmes to ensure we meet our timeline for the restart of Au-Cu-Ag production at Cabaçal by the end of 2028," said CEO Gilbert Clark of Meridian Mining. "We have an extensive suite of exciting copper and gold prospects to test across our expanded exploration portfolio."

A 2026 diamond drill programme totaling up to 10,750 meters is planned across the Cabaçal, Jauru, and Araputanga Greenstone Belts and Espigão prospects, with smelter performance testing of Cabaçal copper concentrates already underway at Kingston Process Metallurgy in Ontario. Meridian Mining is also evaluating a dual listing on the London Stock Exchange Main Market to expand access to UK institutional and retail capital, noting that more than 50% of its equities are currently held by UK-based investors.

Article Source: https://equity-insider.com/2025/10/02/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-historic-gold-district-exploration-2/

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