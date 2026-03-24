Office Real Estate Market to Exceed $2 Trillion by 2031 with Grade A Properties Holding 56.94% Market Share, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s latest report, the office real estate market size is projected to grow from USD 1.64 trillion in 2025 to USD 1.71 trillion in 2026, reaching USD 2.14 trillion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.53%. The market is witnessing a clear divide, with high-quality, ESG-aligned office spaces in key business districts attracting stronger demand from both occupiers and investors, while lower-grade properties continue to struggle with higher vacancies and financial pressure. Workplace strategies are evolving as organizations adapt to hybrid models, with increased focus on healthier work environments, modern amenities, and sustainability standards. At the same time, investors are becoming more selective, favoring premium assets in strategic locations. Limited new construction activity is tightening availability in prime segments, strengthening landlord positioning, while older office assets face growing challenges, further widening the gap across the market.

Office Real Estate Market Share by Region

North America remains a significant market for office real estate, supported by strong demand in key urban submarkets known for high-quality office assets. Leading business districts across major U.S. cities continue to attract tenants seeking premium workspaces, while Canadian cities are drawing interest from technology and gaming companies due to favorable talent access and business conditions. However, the region faces mounting financial pressures, particularly for mid-tier properties. Upcoming debt maturities are expected to challenge leveraged asset owners, potentially leading to increased asset sales and further widening the gap between high-performing prime offices and lower-grade buildings.

The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market for office real estate, supported by steady demand across major economic hubs such as China, India, and Japan. Key business districts in China are witnessing renewed leasing activity as global companies expand their presence, while India continues to see strong momentum driven by its leading commercial corridors. In Japan, corporate restructuring and governance reforms are supporting demand for premium office spaces.

Office Real Estate Market Growth Drivers

Rising Preference for Premium, Sustainable Workspaces Reshapes Office Demand

Stricter return-to-office policies across major corporations are driving demand toward high-quality office buildings that enhance the in-person work experience. Tenants are increasingly favoring properties with strong sustainability and wellness certifications, as these spaces offer better environments, improved employee engagement, and alignment with corporate responsibility goals. This shift is encouraging landlords to upgrade assets with modern infrastructure, including advanced air systems, smart lighting, and contactless technologies. As sustainability becomes a core business requirement rather than an added benefit, certified green buildings are gaining a competitive edge. This has led to stronger occupancy levels in prime office locations, while lower-grade properties continue to face higher vacancy rates, reinforcing the growing divide between premium and secondary assets in the market.

Tech-Driven Demand Accelerates Large-Scale Leasing Activity

The office real estate market analysis indicates that demand from AI-focused companies and semiconductor firms is becoming a major driver of large office space absorption. These organizations require specialized infrastructure, including high-capacity power systems and advanced connectivity, leading them to prioritize functional, high-performance workspaces over traditional premium locations. This shift is influencing rental trends in key technology hubs, where innovation-led occupiers are increasingly competing for high-quality space. Landlords are responding by upgrading properties to meet these evolving requirements, creating opportunities for assets equipped with advanced technical capabilities. As demand from these sectors continues to expand, office markets located near talent hubs and innovation clusters are expected to see sustained growth in leasing activity.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Office Real Estate Market Report

By Building Grade

Grade A

Grade B

Grade C



By Transaction Type

Rental

Sales





By End User

Information Technology (IT & ITES)

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

Business Consulting & Professional Services

Other Services (Retail, Lifescience, Energy, Legal)



By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Says, Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “The office real estate market is adjusting to evolving workspace strategies and tenant preferences, with demand patterns remaining selective across locations. Mordor Intelligence combines validated inputs with consistent analytical frameworks, offering a dependable view that compares favorably with less transparent market assessments.

Overview – Office Real Estate Industry





Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 1.71 Trillion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 2.14 Trillion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 4.53% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Building Grade, By Transaction Type, By End User and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Office Real Estate Companies: Covers global and market-level overviews, key segment insights, available financial details, strategic developments, product and service offerings, and recent updates

CBRE Group

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

Cushman & Wakefield

Colliers International

Knight Frank

Savills

Brookfield Properties

Boston Properties

SL Green Realty

Vornado Realty Trust

Hines

Skanska

China Evergrande Group

DLF (Delhi Land & Finance)

Gecina

Derwent London

Dexus

Mitsubishi Estate

Suntec REIT

Buckingham Properties

Get in-depth industry insights on the Office Real Estate Market Research Report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/office-real-estate-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

Shared Office Spaces Market Size: The shared office spaces market is expected to grow from USD 58.45 billion in 2025 to USD 65.22 billion in 2026, reaching USD 112.83 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.59%.

Commercial Real Estate Market Share: The commercial real estate market report is segmented by property type, including offices, retail, logistics, and others; by business model, covering sales and rental; by end-user, such as individuals/households, corporates, SMEs, and others; and by region, including North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Market forecasts are presented in terms of value (USD).

Residential Real Estate Market Analysis: The residential real estate market remains highly fragmented beyond a limited group of large-scale developers, with regional and local players continuing to drive significant activity within their respective markets. In the United States, leading developers are adopting vertically integrated models that combine land development, financing, and transaction services, enabling greater operational control and improved efficiency.

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