Liberate Surpasses $100B in Premiums Processed Through the Industry’s First ‘System of Action for Insurance’

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberate , the AI company purpose-built for insurance now processes premium volume exceeding $100B on behalf of insurers.

Liberate fundamentally shifts how insurance carriers and agents operate and serve their customers. Powered by an “always-on” AI agent Nicole, the Liberate System of Action for Insurance enables carriers and agencies to amplify policyholder satisfaction and unlock significant new growth and profitability by automating voice, SMS, email, and digital interactions so sales, service, and claims operations can become strategic advantages rather than cost centers.

“Our System of Action for Insurance represents a profound change in the insurance industry, which is quickly becoming the flagship vertical for enterprise AI adoption,” said Liberate Co-Founder and CEO, Amrish Singh. “Insurance companies are spending over $250B a year on a human middleware problem, where employees engage with numerous systems of record where policy, claims, billing, and customer data exists. But as AI becomes increasingly insurance-savvy, it’s clear the old model is inefficient, expensive, and ripe for transformation. The Liberate System of Action natively integrates with existing systems and executes insurance processes end-to-end.”

For years, the insurance industry has been driven by manual processes, requiring humans to key data into multiple systems. It’s an expensive, labor-intensive model, making it an ideal target for AI-driven efficiency gains.

Liberate already helps its insurer customers drive more than 10% revenue growth while cutting operating costs by 25% or more. Liberate’s AI agent, Nicole facilitates long-form conversations with customers in their native language, completes workflows inside core systems, and escalates exceptions to humans with full context 24/7.

Key to Liberate’s success is the speed at which they’re able to bolt-in to customers’ operations and deliver ROI. In some cases, Liberate fully onboards and delivers results in as little as six weeks. Additionally, Liberate provides insurers with several other powerful differentiators:

Insurance-Native System of Action : Liberate executes end-to-end insurance workflows in core systems resolving FNOL, quoting, payments, and more.

: Liberate executes end-to-end insurance workflows in core systems resolving FNOL, quoting, payments, and more. Supervisor Layer for Governance, Safety, and Auditability: A built-in control plane enables human oversight, audit trails, and strict guardrails to meet insurance-grade compliance and risk needs.

A built-in control plane enables human oversight, audit trails, and strict guardrails to meet insurance-grade compliance and risk needs. Production-Validated Long-Form Regulated Conversations: Liberate handles long, regulated, multi-turn insurance conversations across channels and is proven in production with leading insurers.





Learn more and request a demo at liberateinc.com .

About Liberate

Liberate is the System of Action for Insurance, deploying insurance-native AI agents across sales, service, and claims. Liberate helps carriers, agencies, and insurance operators drive more than 10% revenue growth and delight their customers while cutting operating costs by greater than 25% by resolving customer requests end-to-end across voice and digital channels. Unlike basic voice bots or horizontal AI platforms, Liberate orchestrates complete workflows with built-in governance, safety controls, and full auditability designed for regulated, long-form customer interactions. Today, Liberate supports insurance operations representing over $100B in premium volume. Learn more at liberateinc.com .

Media Contact:

Jake Katz

jkatz@outvox.com